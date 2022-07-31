Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County

www.valleynewslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
kfgo.com
Detroit Lakes man dies after Fargo interstate crash
FARGO (KFGO) – A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo. A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday, August 1. Satrom was driving the pickup that ran into the back of a semi which had slowed while approaching road construction on the interstate in Moorhead. Satrom’s passenger, 53-year-old Everett Northup also of Detroit Lakes, suffered serious injuries. Satrom was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Local Chiefs, Sheriffs fire up grills for annual cook off
(Fargo, ND) -- The 17th Annual Night To Unite Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off has a winner. This year's cook-off was hosted Tuesday by the Fargo Police Department at Lindenwood Park. Seven police and sheriff's departments were represented in the contest. Each chief or sheriff cooked one burger that was judged by a panel.
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County
MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a […]
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead Police investigate report of shots fired
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a north-side gas station. A check of dispatch logs showed police spent more than one hour on scene for reports of gun shots heard in the 1500 blk. of 11th St. N. around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON POLICE, FIRE AND AMBULANCE RESPOND TO VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 2 & 75
On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:42 p.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. When deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals were injured in one vehicle, one 54-year-old female driver and one 37-year-old male passenger. The driver in the other vehicle, a 46-year-old male, was un-injured. The injured were transported to Riverview Health in Crookston with non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. Alcohol was not a contributing factor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
kfgo.com
One man remains hospitalized after fiery crash Friday on I-94 in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – One man remains in the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on eastbound I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon, where the pickup burst into flames. The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Reed Satrom of Detroit Lakes, did not slow down in time and slammed into the semi, driven by Brant Jacobson, 45, from Harwood, N.D., who was uninjured in the crash.
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in a car accident in Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are injured after a two car accident in Crookston on Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a car accident involving two vehicles.
valleynewslive.com
ND AG’s office now reviewing Fargo officer deadly shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case of an early July deadly shooting by a Fargo Police officer is now in the hands of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOX News Radio
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
valleynewslive.com
Officers fatally shoot suicidal man in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers have fatally shot a suicidal person that put the town of Mapleton, ND into a shelter in place on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office ordered the shelter-in-place for a shots fired incident around 10:00 Monday morning. They say people living in...
valleynewslive.com
Tips to avoid youth drowning in open waters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is almost over and many families may be looking to squeeze in last-minute vacations near open waters. After a toddler was found face down in an Otter Tail County lake experts are issuing a warning to parents. “I think the first thing they...
kfgo.com
Two Detroit Lakes men hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
kvrr.com
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
wdayradionow.com
Convicted killer dies from self-inflicted wounds. West Fargo Fire Department issues safety warning. Music icon receives Rough Rider award.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A man convicted of killing four people at a property management firm is dead, what we know about the case. A warning from an area fire department tonight .. about something they found inside an apartment. And a North Dakota music pioneer receives the state's highest honor.
Comments / 0