Where to find school supply drives, giveaways across Alamance County

www.elonnewsnetwork.com
Related
WXII 12
Smart Start of Forsyth County hosts community event in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of people gathered at Bailey Park on Saturday to help kick off a new program from Smart Start of Forsyth County. The event was part of the launch of Smart Start's R.O.O.T.S., Reversing Outcomes of Traumatic Situations, initiative that was developed to tackle the onset causes and mitigate the issues of ACEs, Adverse Childhood Experiences, that can affect development and behavior even into adulthood.
Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
'We really pride ourselves on giving back to the community| High Point mother-daughter duo promotes kid entrepreneurship
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A six-year-old girl from High Point is inspiring children across North Carolina to be their own bosses and demonstrating what it means to leave a legacy. Blair Lattimore founded I Am Blair's Closet with the help of her mother Cryshaunda Rorie when she was just two years old. The online girl's boutique carries an array of clothing, lip glosses, and accessories. The two said the business is about much more than fashion.
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits now available across Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on at-home COVID-19 test kits. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created Community Access Points (CAP) in all 100 counties to offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits. CAPs are located at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Graham woman inspires others to learn how to weld
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Miranda Kotarba gets fired up when it comes to introducing people, especially women, to the world of welding. Kotarba graduated from Alamance Community College in 2018 and is back as an instructor teaching welding and blacksmith courses. “That’s what keeps me going. That’s what keeps me here is just trying to […]
alamancenews.com
Burlington among local cities participating in “National Night Out”
Anita Sartin (right) welcomes Kristin Lange and her golden retriever Schnitzel to a National Night Out celebration at Burlington’s Willowbrook Park. Since its debut in 1984, National Night Out has aimed to strengthen the bonds between law enforcement and the community by providing opportunities for officers to mingle with the people they serve.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
cbs17
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: McDougald Terrace community must find new place to hold programs after community center vandalized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use its space after a break-in occurred on Monday. The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents. Officials said the building...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Path cleared for ACE Speedway to sue North Carolina health department over COVID-19 shut down
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be more laps in the match race between the owners of ACE Speedway in Alamance County and state officials. The North Carolina Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision, on Tuesday said that ACE’s lawsuit could go forward against Dr. Mandy Cohen, former head of the NC Department of […]
600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies. The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
How to save more than 70% on back-to-school clothes
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Thanks to inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, families say that their back-to-school costs will be higher than ever before. This year families will spend an average of $661 per student, an 8% increase over last year’s total of $612. Parents are worried about the...
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guilford County Schools offers bus driver bonuses to combat shortages
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools leaders giving bus drivers bonuses to deal with vacancies. GCS officials tell FOX8 that while they have more than 60 vacancies, they are continuing to use various recruitment and retention strategies, including retention bonuses for bus drivers. GCS is also continuing its partnership with the Greensboro Transit […]
forsythwoman.com
Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo
WRITTEN BY CORPORATE PARTNER, KATHLEEN DERINGER OF TRULIANT. Over nine years ago, Reginald McCaskill, himself an entrepreneur and minority business owner, along with his wife, Aimee, saw a need in the community – and decided to address it. That need was for greater exposure and access to support for minority and women-owned businesses.
wfmynews2.com
A Greensboro truck driving school opens to fill the need for drivers nationwide
Lorac Academy provides class A and B CLD skills. Graduates receive their license and job placement.
Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Young athletes and their families were shaken up after a fight that people mistook for a shooting at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday. It was a track and field competition that turned into chaos for the people who traveled to Greensboro from all over the country to compete in […]
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
The Blessing Box is a community blessing! Free clothes, shoes, furniture, and other home goods
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church wants to be a blessing to get food, clothes, and furniture to anyone in need. The Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro runs the Blessing Box Outreach Ministry. The giving started from the church to help the homeless, but it's grown so...
Grimsley High School to be fully renovated; some sports being relocated during construction period
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grimsley High School is set to be fully renovated, according to Guilford County Schools. As part of the 2020 school bond program, Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies are scheduled to be rebuilt. Additionally, Grimsley High School is scheduled to be fully renovated as part of the 2022 school bond […]
Comments / 0