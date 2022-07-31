Where to find school supply drives, giveaways across Alamance County

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A six-year-old girl from High Point is inspiring children across North Carolina to be their own bosses and demonstrating what it means to leave a legacy. Blair Lattimore founded I Am Blair's Closet with the help of her mother Cryshaunda Rorie when she was just two years old. The online girl's boutique carries an array of clothing, lip glosses, and accessories. The two said the business is about much more than fashion.

