Kentucky State

Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help

By Kennedy Hayes
Wave 3
 2 days ago
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Safe ways to donate to flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The incredible and heartbreaking images coming from Eastern Kentucky are pushing many of us to try and give, any way we can, to help flood victims. Consumers are asked to double check to make sure it’s a charitable organization they can trust. Watch the full...
Wave 3

Salvation Army sends volunteers to Eastern Ky. for flood relief efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army Louisville branch deployed its Emergency Disaster Service vehicle on Monday along with volunteers to help with relief efforts. The mobile canteen unit will serve meals, snacks and beverages to those in need in Eastern Kentucky. It will also provide emotional and spiritual care to the flood survivors and the first responders.
Items being collected to be taken to Eastern Kentucky

After devastating flooding people in Eastern Kentucky are now expecting excessive heat. Local business leaders have announced that items are being collected in Front Royal to take to Kentucky this week. Right now specific items are being requested that include towels and washcloths, dog food, canned food with pull tops,...
Wave 3

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In hosts Eastern Kentucky flood relief fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange, Ky. is hosting a flood relief fundraiser Wednesday where all proceeds will be donated to support Eastern Kentucky communities. Aug. 3 is one of the drive-in’s Retro Wednesday nights and guests can enjoy a showing of The Goonies followed by...
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
WBKO

Where to donate locally towards Eastern Kentucky relief efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With aid and recovery efforts in high demand for Eastern Kentucky, many are searching for places to donate locally. Former WKU basketball player Justin Johnson is collecting items behind Crossland Community Church. ”Baby items, which is diapers, formula, wipes. Anything that a baby can use....
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools

More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Wave 3

Street Rod Nationals brings massive economic impact to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vintage and rare cars are in Louisville for the 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals. Louisville has hosted the event for 28 years, with this year being the 25th consecutive year. The Kentucky Exposition Center will host what some are calling a “$350 million parking lot” with...
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a recession

Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools' district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district.
