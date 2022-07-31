Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help

www.wave3.com
Watching Out for You: Safe ways to donate to flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The incredible and heartbreaking images coming from Eastern Kentucky are pushing many of us to try and give, any way we can, to help flood victims. Consumers are asked to double check to make sure it’s a charitable organization they can trust. Watch the full...
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings, but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Salvation Army sends volunteers to Eastern Ky. for flood relief efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army Louisville branch deployed its Emergency Disaster Service vehicle on Monday along with volunteers to help with relief efforts. The mobile canteen unit will serve meals, snacks and beverages to those in need in Eastern Kentucky. It will also provide emotional and spiritual care to the flood survivors and the first responders.
Items being collected to be taken to Eastern Kentucky
After devastating flooding people in Eastern Kentucky are now expecting excessive heat. Local business leaders have announced that items are being collected in Front Royal to take to Kentucky this week. Right now specific items are being requested that include towels and washcloths, dog food, canned food with pull tops,...
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In hosts Eastern Kentucky flood relief fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange, Ky. is hosting a flood relief fundraiser Wednesday where all proceeds will be donated to support Eastern Kentucky communities. Aug. 3 is one of the drive-in’s Retro Wednesday nights and guests can enjoy a showing of The Goonies followed by...
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Where to donate locally towards Eastern Kentucky relief efforts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With aid and recovery efforts in high demand for Eastern Kentucky, many are searching for places to donate locally. Former WKU basketball player Justin Johnson is collecting items behind Crossland Community Church. ”Baby items, which is diapers, formula, wipes. Anything that a baby can use....
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
‘The violence of what this water did is indescribable’: Gov. Beshear visits Big Sandy region in wake of floods
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Speaking at Valley Elementary School and the Floyd County Community Center Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that FEMA will now provide individual assistance to those affected by flooding and mudslides. Beshear says the approval for assistance was rapidly approved and now, Pike and Floyd Counties are...
UPS, Kroger aiding in Eastern Ky. flood relief efforts with grants, donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two businesses with operations in Kentucky are working to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kroger and UPS announced on Monday they would be collaborating to collect donations that would be shipped out to the hardest hit areas from last week’s flooding.
Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools
More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
A father of 5 is among at least 37 dead in the Kentucky floods as battered infrastructure hampers search for the missing
Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.
UofL Health celebrates 15th year anniversary providing care in Southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville - Health celebrated 15 years of providing care in South Louisville. The 52,000-square-foot facility located at 9700 Stonestreet Road celebrated its anniversary on Monday. Since 2007, UofL Health has been caring for and linking patients in Shivley, Valley Station, PRP and surrounding neighborhoods...
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Street Rod Nationals brings massive economic impact to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vintage and rare cars are in Louisville for the 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals. Louisville has hosted the event for 28 years, with this year being the 25th consecutive year. The Kentucky Exposition Center will host what some are calling a “$350 million parking lot” with...
Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a recession
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. On again, off again abortion access in Kentucky have patients...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
