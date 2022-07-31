ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

BDS to hold budget workshop and public hearing Tuesday

By Emily McLeod
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — On Tuesday, Bay District Schools will host a tentative budget workshop and first public hearing for the 2022-2023 budget.

The public hearing will cover the proposed millage levy and the possible budget for the next year.

The workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the public hearing will start at 5:01 p.m.

Both the workshop and the first public hearing will take place in the board room of the Nelson building on 1311 Balboa Avenue in Panama City.

WMBB

LWV of Bay County to host candidates forum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The League of Women Voters of Bay County will host the candidates running in two important races: state representative and school board. The candidate forum will take place Thursday, August 4 at the Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management in room 303 at Gulf Coast State College. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Inflation, supply chain issues affecting back-to-school shopping

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— It’s that time of year again. Parents across the nation are gearing their children up with school supplies for the upcoming school year. This year the price tags may look a little different with inflation at a 40 year high. Which is why the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. Commission, DOT seeking $200 million to replace DuPont Bridge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners formalized their support for a $200 million grant to replace the DuPont Bridge on Tuesday. They approved a letter of support to accompany the Florida Department of Transportation’s request for $200 million in federal funding. A barge hit the bridge in January, shutting it down for the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Education
Panama City, FL
Education
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

PCPD hosts National Night Out at GCSC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters, cops, EMTs and a host of other first responders all turned out at Gulf Coast State College Tuesday night to meet and greet their neighbors. They all came out for the annual National Night Out event. Hundreds of people showed up, despite the rain, for the chance to socialize […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

State & local candidate forum to be hosted in Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Next Saturday, Holmes County residents will have the chance to come out and meet their candidates running for state and local offices. Candidates for State Senate District 2, State House District 5, Holmes County Commission District 2 and Holmes School Board Districts 1 and 3 have all been invited to participate. […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

News 13 to host candidate forums

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the primary election just three weeks away, News 13 is on your side with upcoming candidate forums. On Tuesday night on our website and WMBB News 13 Facebook page, you’ll hear from the two men who want to be the next District 6 State Representative: Brian Clowdus and Griff […]
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oscar Patterson Academy reopens after nearly 4 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy in Panama City is opening its doors back up again after being closed shut nearly four years following Hurricane Michael. The elementary school got much more than just a new name and logo. It’s been undergoing serious construction this past year, getting...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Jail has new project in the works

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail will soon be expanding. County commissioners accepted a grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to help fund construction of a new dormitory at Tuesday’s meeting. The dorm will house inmates in the Lifeline Program. It’s a program for...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Schools will have multiple AEDs after donation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s important for schools to be prepared for anything that might happen during school hours or sporting events. “Knowing that it’s here and we have the trained faculty and staff to utilize and to implement the life saving device whenever it’s needed, that we have that capability, it will make everyone feel more at ease and more comfortable,” Grand Ridge School Principal Becky Hart said.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Honoring Hometown Heroes: PCPD to host National Night Out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you see blue and red lights when you cross the Hathaway Bridge this Tuesday, don’t be alarmed. The annual National Night Out event will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Gulf Coast State College in the main parking lot off of 23rd Street. The event dates back to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Drone airship hangar coming to Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The premiere aerospace company of Gulf County, Skyborne Technologies, continues to expand its ventures. This time, in the form of a brand new, gigantic hangar, which will house its one-of-a-kind drone airships. “It will take about 9 months to construct and again it’s...
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

PCPD to host annual National Night Out event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Tuesday, residents will have the opportunity to meet the people who keep our communities safe day in and day out: our first responders. The event will be hosted by the Panama City Police Department, the City of Panama City and Gulf Coast State College. There will be free […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local colleges see an uptick in college enrollment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Statistics show a drop in college enrollment since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Nationally, public institutions are struggling with their numbers the most– enrollment declined by more than 600,000 students in the Spring of 2022. However, some local schools like Gulf Coast State College and Haney Technical College are preparing for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

BCSO expanding ‘Lifeline’ substance abuse program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is giving $1.5 million to Bay County to fight one of the biggest threats to our local community. Bay County Commissioners approved the FDLE grant on Tuesday so the Bay County Sheriff’s Office can expand its substance abuse treatment program at the Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
