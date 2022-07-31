BDS to hold budget workshop and public hearing Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — On Tuesday, Bay District Schools will host a tentative budget workshop and first public hearing for the 2022-2023 budget.

The public hearing will cover the proposed millage levy and the possible budget for the next year.

The workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the public hearing will start at 5:01 p.m.

Both the workshop and the first public hearing will take place in the board room of the Nelson building on 1311 Balboa Avenue in Panama City.

