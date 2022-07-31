ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Village, OK

An Oklahoma city's first openly gay mayor resigned. Then came the fallout.

By Danielle Paquette
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago
FlameThrower
2d ago

Was being gay your only running point? Why are your merits not being talk about? It sounds like you have made enemies who don’t believe in you, not your sexuality.

Glyndal D. Cowan
2d ago

I figured there was more to the story than the one he told when he resigned.

Francis Friel
2d ago

Graham is simply an attention seeking drama queen. Emphasis on queen.

KOCO

Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
EDMOND, OK
kiowacountysignal.com

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Historical Society to host Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Oklahoma Historical Society is partnering with the Oklahoma Conference of Black Mayors to present the Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference. The event will bring together the mayors of Oklahoma’s 13 All-Black towns. The event will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation. Thompson has been placed in isolation and an investigation was underway. Thompson is serving a life sentence for a 2003 first-degree murder conviction out of Oklahoma County. He also has a pending five-year sentence for a 2010 first-degree manslaughter conviction out of Pittsburg County, prison records show. That case involved the stabbing death of another inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester in 2009.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox4news.com

Confetti mistaken for gunfire causes chaos, injuries at Oklahoma mall

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said confetti that was mistaken for gunfire caused chaos and panic at the Quail Springs Mall Saturday. "Several ran from the mall & injuries were reported as a result," police tweeted Saturday evening. "Officers arrived & confirmed there WEREN’T any gunshots fired." Some...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

