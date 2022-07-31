Severe Weather Alert Day continues, Flood Watch in effect through Monday morning

www.wymt.com
wymt.com
Rain chances temporarily winding down as temperatures heat up
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While scattered showers and storms still remain possible as we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours, we are thankfully watching some drier weather work into the mountains...at least for now. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. This afternoon’s renegade showers are slowly...
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood watches, warnings now over
For the first time in nearly a week, the National Weather Service has no flood watches or warnings in Eastern Kentucky. The flood watch had originally been set to expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but was liftee several minutes early. In our region, all that remains is a flood advisory...
wymt.com
Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountains continue to be under the gun, not just for the potential for more heavy rain, but also the potential for damaging wind gusts as we head through the remainder of the evening and into tonight. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. First thing’s first, because our...
wymt.com
Severe Weather Alert Day continues, severe weather possible later today
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I know we are weather weary right now, but unfortunately, we are not out of the woods yet. Severe weather is possible later this evening and tonight. Continue to stay weather aware. Today and Tonight. After starting the day with pockets of heavy rain, we should...
wymt.com
Wayland Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.
Jenkins Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. Leslie County Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. Mountain News at 6 - Top Stories 8/1/22. Updated: 10 hours ago. Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at...
WLKY.com
'We just sat...in tears': Residents recall harrowing moments during eastern Kentucky floods
JACKSON, Ky. — Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much. So, he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the rain and watched...
WLWT 5
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
wymt.com
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Eastern Kentuckians always stick together. We always have. It’s like one family in this area,” said Earl Moore, a Knott County native. Moore got a phone call from his mother around 3 a.m. Thursday when flooding began hitting Eastern Kentucky. “She was...
Lack of transportation impacts Perry Co. family after floods
A Perry County family who lost their car in last week's flooding says the lack of transportation is directly impacting their ability to recover.
WSAZ
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
WKYT 27
Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
wymt.com
KYTC beginning repairs of flood-ravaged roads
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is beginning work to repair flood-damaged roads in hard-hit Breathitt and Perry Counties. Officials with KYTC District 10, say the repairs are beginning in earnest Monday. Contractor crews are drilling steel to repair four major breaks on thee routes in District 10. These...
Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. Emergency crews have been battling the flames inside the home all morning Saturday at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. Responders were still trying to extinguish the flames […]
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort. You can watch that below:. The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the...
wkms.org
Eastern Kentuckians clean up, count blessings as flood waters recede
Andy Morell and his family watch layers of mud roll down into the storm gutter as a man power washes the residue left behind on their street in Whitesburg, Kentucky. “Physically, we’re drained. Emotionally drained. But you know, we’re glad to be alive,” he said. On Thursday...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
Knott County school devastated by historic flood
The start of the school year may look different for kids in Knott County after historic floodwaters did major damage to Hindman Elementary.
wymt.com
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
wymt.com
‘This is beyond anything that we’ve ever experienced’: Breathitt County communities deal with flash flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Significant flooding was reported in Breathitt County early Thursday morning. A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for the southern half of the county due to torrential rain. “This is beyond anything that we’ve ever experienced, and it’s beyond the scale of anything that I’ve ever...
