Hazard, KY

Severe Weather Alert Day continues, Flood Watch in effect through Monday morning

By Cameron Aaron
 2 days ago
Rain chances temporarily winding down as temperatures heat up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While scattered showers and storms still remain possible as we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours, we are thankfully watching some drier weather work into the mountains...at least for now. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. This afternoon’s renegade showers are slowly...
HAZARD, KY
Flood watches, warnings now over

For the first time in nearly a week, the National Weather Service has no flood watches or warnings in Eastern Kentucky. The flood watch had originally been set to expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but was liftee several minutes early. In our region, all that remains is a flood advisory...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountains continue to be under the gun, not just for the potential for more heavy rain, but also the potential for damaging wind gusts as we head through the remainder of the evening and into tonight. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. First thing’s first, because our...
HAZARD, KY
Wayland Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.

Jenkins Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. Leslie County Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood damaged Mingo County. Mountain News at 6 - Top Stories 8/1/22. Updated: 10 hours ago. Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at...
WAYLAND, KY
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KYTC beginning repairs of flood-ravaged roads

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is beginning work to repair flood-damaged roads in hard-hit Breathitt and Perry Counties. Officials with KYTC District 10, say the repairs are beginning in earnest Monday. Contractor crews are drilling steel to repair four major breaks on thee routes in District 10. These...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. Emergency crews have been battling the flames inside the home all morning Saturday at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. Responders were still trying to extinguish the flames […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

