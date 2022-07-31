ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bill Russell, Boston Celtics played spoiler to the best Cincinnati Royals teams

By Kyle Brown, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444tmO_0gzkbGDh00

NBA legend Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88. Russell, who played for the Boston Celtics from the 1956-57 season through 1968-69, won 11 NBA championships over that period. The Celtics managed to reel off eight titles in a row from 1959 to 1966.

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Royals , the best period in the team's history happened to coincide with Russell and the Celtics' run.

Basketball world reacts: Death of Celtics great, NBA pioneer Bill Russell

Opinion: Bill Russell's best accomplishment was being one of the great civil rights heroes

Opinion: Reporters aren't in awe of subjects we cover, except when it's someone like Bill Russell

The Oscar Robertson-led Royals posted the franchise's first winning record in the 1961-62 season, and had a winning record every year through 1965-66. Three times during that run they lost to the Celtics in the playoffs.

Cincinnati Royals playoff history vs. Boston Celtics

In 1962-63 the Royals went 42-38 and defeated the Syracuse Nationals in the Eastern Division semifinals before falling to the Celtics in seven games in the conference finals.

That Royals team also featured Wayne Embry and Jack Twyman and got a 43-point performance from Robertson in the deciding game in Boston . The Celtics, however, got 47 points from Sam Jones and 20 points and 24 rebounds from Russell to advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rLX6_0gzkbGDh00

The 1963-64 Royals won a team-record 55 games and finished second in the Eastern Division, just four games behind the Celtics.

Robertson was named the league's MVP and Middletown High School grad Jerry Lucas was named Rookie of the Year.

After a semifinals win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics proved again to be too much, winning the best-of-seven series in five games.

The third and final season the Royals and Celtics met in the playoffs came in 1966. The Royals were coming off of a 45-35 season and a third place finish in the Eastern Division. The Celtics finished one game behind the 76ers for the top spot.

The Royals actually had a two-games-to-one lead in the best-of-five series before the Celtics won the final two, thanks in part to back-to-back 26- and 31-rebound games from Russell. Russell had a triple-double in the clincher, finishing with 16 points, 31 rebounds and 11 assists.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics played spoiler to the best Cincinnati Royals teams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
Syracuse, OH
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Former lottery pick signs with Celtics

A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics adding former first-round pick

After reaching the Finals last season with a starting lineup that featured five former first-round picks, the Boston Celtics are bringing in another one. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics have agreed to a training camp deal with veteran forward Bruno Caboclo. He will get a chance to compete for a roster spot, Charania adds.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball

On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jerry Lucas
Person
Wayne Embry
Person
Jack Twyman
The Spun

Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player

The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Just how important was Celtics icon Bill Russell's impact on the NBA in its early years?

One can make a convincing case that without Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell, there likely would not have been the Celtics dynasty of the late 1950s and 1960s. But there might not even have been an NBA to speak of in the modern era with Russell and his battles with lifelong friend and rival Wilt Chamberlain and Russell’s Celtics’ battles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers keeping a young and poorly-watched NBA afloat and relevant in its early years.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Does Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell get enough respect?

It is a known fact that Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell did not get the love he deserved while winning championships for the Celtics as a player or a coach. While leading the team to 11 championships, he was not met with sold-out stadiums. Instead, Russell had to deal with the cruelty of racism on and off the court. Now, the NBA Finals MVP is named after him, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, is in the Hall of Fame, and many players have shared the impact Russell has had on them.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Boston Celtics#The Cincinnati Royals#The Syracuse Nationals#The Eastern Division
Q 105.7

As NBA Investigates, Fans Mock New York Knicks Front Office

The signing of former Dallas Maverick's guard, Jalen Brunson for 4 years at a total of $104 million, should be an acquisition that New York Knicks fans are happy about. However, the bumbling franchise always seems to make easy things much harder. Now the NBA is investigating the the Knicks' front office handling of the free agent signing and fans are taking the opportunity to mock the franchise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bill Russell Won More Championships Than 28 NBA Teams

The tragic passing of Bill Russell has hit the NBA world like a storm, with tributes pouring in for one of the most iconic players in the history of the game. Russell is the most decorated champion in American sports league history, winning 11 championships with the Boston Celtics. Russell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

For Boston's Cedric Maxwell, Celtics icon Bill Russell is the greatest winner in history

From one champion to another, Boston Celtics alumnus and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell wants us all to know that he believes Celtics Hall of Famer and civil rights fighter Bill Russell is the greatest winner in the history of North American sports. A former Celtics Finals MVP and champion in his own right as well as a host of a major Boston Celtics radio network, Maxwell had plenty of things to say about the remarkable life of his friend and hero after news broke of his passing this past Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Merkulov working hard toward spot with Bruins

BOSTON -- Georgii Merkulov started small with words like cow, dog and grass. A native of Ryazan, Russia, Merkulov's goal was to learn 50 words in English each day, and he watched a lot of YouTube to accomplish that, in particular "The Big Bang Theory." Now, nearly three years since...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Bill Russell’s Stats For Each Season: 11 Championships In 13 Seasons Is An Incredible Achievement That No One Else Will Ever Have

There have been a ton of great players throughout NBA history, but only a select few stand out from the rest. In fact, very few players have ever had the chance to be included on the Mount Rushmore of all-time greats. One of those players is none other than Bill Russell, the greatest winner in basketball history. The legendary Celtics center passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that is incomparable. With 11 championship rings to his name and a history of changing the NBA on and off the court, Russell will truly be missed.
BOSTON, MA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy