Bill Russell, Boston Celtics played spoiler to the best Cincinnati Royals teams

NBA legend Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88. Russell, who played for the Boston Celtics from the 1956-57 season through 1968-69, won 11 NBA championships over that period. The Celtics managed to reel off eight titles in a row from 1959 to 1966.

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Royals , the best period in the team's history happened to coincide with Russell and the Celtics' run.

Basketball world reacts: Death of Celtics great, NBA pioneer Bill Russell

Opinion: Bill Russell's best accomplishment was being one of the great civil rights heroes

Opinion: Reporters aren't in awe of subjects we cover, except when it's someone like Bill Russell

The Oscar Robertson-led Royals posted the franchise's first winning record in the 1961-62 season, and had a winning record every year through 1965-66. Three times during that run they lost to the Celtics in the playoffs.

Cincinnati Royals playoff history vs. Boston Celtics

In 1962-63 the Royals went 42-38 and defeated the Syracuse Nationals in the Eastern Division semifinals before falling to the Celtics in seven games in the conference finals.

That Royals team also featured Wayne Embry and Jack Twyman and got a 43-point performance from Robertson in the deciding game in Boston . The Celtics, however, got 47 points from Sam Jones and 20 points and 24 rebounds from Russell to advance.

The 1963-64 Royals won a team-record 55 games and finished second in the Eastern Division, just four games behind the Celtics.

Robertson was named the league's MVP and Middletown High School grad Jerry Lucas was named Rookie of the Year.

After a semifinals win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics proved again to be too much, winning the best-of-seven series in five games.

The third and final season the Royals and Celtics met in the playoffs came in 1966. The Royals were coming off of a 45-35 season and a third place finish in the Eastern Division. The Celtics finished one game behind the 76ers for the top spot.

The Royals actually had a two-games-to-one lead in the best-of-five series before the Celtics won the final two, thanks in part to back-to-back 26- and 31-rebound games from Russell. Russell had a triple-double in the clincher, finishing with 16 points, 31 rebounds and 11 assists.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics played spoiler to the best Cincinnati Royals teams