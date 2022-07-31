ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

'I have complete peace': Letcher County residents keep faith after Eastern Kentucky floods

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago

It had been three days since rain flooded Eastern Kentucky when 53-year-old Wendy Fields, who has a broken hip, fractured ribs and osteoporosis, was able to leave her home in the small town of Burdine in Letcher County.

Fields had been stuck in the second floor of her house with her sister and two nephews since Wednesday when her house started flooding. It took three volunteers from Connection Church, and local journalist Chris Anderson, to carry her to the waiting van of her ex-brother-in-law.

But like many other residents of Letcher County, she is hopeful amid the chaos.

"Water's not anything you want to mess with," she said. "Regardless, you know, we were lucky. We're alive and relatively healthy."

Eastern Kentucky flooding: Floods reduce homes in Knott County to rubble, with neighbors, pets still missing

More than four counties, including Letcher County, were covered after torrential rain fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Now, three days later, all that is left in the cities of Jenkins and Fleming-Neon are broken buildings, piles of mud and a lot of faith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDgRh_0gzkbESF00

Many of the residents who spoke to The Courier Journal on Saturday, like pastor Mistie Johnson of Ignite Church, expressed sadness and faith.

As her husband swept mud from the steps of Ignite Church, 43-year-old Johnson described the night the church flooded, only eight months after it was remodeled.

A maintenance employee identified only as Tim went to the building that night to check for flooding. It was dry when Tim got there, she said, but flood waters soon trapped him inside and forced him up to the second floor for nearly 12 hours.

Johnson showed The Courier Journal pictures Tim took of chairs floating inside the church. Although the building was heavily damaged, their insurance company told them none of it would be covered because "we're not considered a flood zone," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPy35_0gzkbESF00

The insurance company is only paying $2,500, Johnson said, which would cover the cost of the set of drums she bought for the church. The chairs alone costs $7,000.

"It's very sad, just knowing how much we put into this place," Johnson said. "But we still have a building, and we're just glad we are ... able to move on, move forward."

"I have complete peace," Johnson said.

The flood made houses unlivable, but did not take away their faith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRaSm_0gzkbESF00

With boots on her feet and a shovel in her hands, Elizabeth Duty, 64, started crying as she thought of the night it all happened. She has nightmares thinking of the water taking her away.

"That man up there," Duty said, referring to God. "If it wasn't for him, I don't know what I'd do. I don't know what any of us would do. It's so pitiful."

Duty, known to her friends as Libby, did not lose her home, but many of her possessions, like a freezer and her washer and dryer, were damaged with the water that flooded her basement on Wednesday evening. Her husband is sick and unable to help her clean the mess, but two of her four children were helping her.

One of her children who lives in Japan and works for the Air Forcewould be flying in, she said, and her other son, who lives with her, can not help because he is on kidney dialysis for a rare blood disorder.

"I think about the people that lost their children and I said if I thought I was gonna lose my child out of this, I'd go with him. I'd say 'take me too.'

Flooding in Kentucky: US' changing climate helps fuel record Kentucky flooding, experts say

Burdine has approximately 200 residents, said Anderson, a local resident and part-time journalist from the Whitesburg Mountain Eagle who guided The Courier Journal through small communities affected by the flood. He said only city workers had visited to observe the damage, but he understood that there are a lot of affected communities aside from No. 2 Bottom in Burdine, where he and Duty are from.

Local firefighters and volunteers had already passed through McRoberts, a community in Letcher County which was closed until Saturday when roads were finally open. Houses and cars in the communities were marked with an orange 'X', a date, a time and letters.

Neon Fire Department Chief Carter Bevins said firefighters and volunteers from Indiana marked houses they searched and had no victims inside. But not all of the markings were the work of his department.

This was the case for Don Young's house and the home of his parents in-laws, whose houses are now unlivable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWZ7R_0gzkbESF00

Young said his in-laws would not be alive if it were not for God. His father-in-law has Alzheimer's and is in hospice, and her mother-in-law would not have left him behind if anything happened to him. Their daughter, Tammy Knight Meade, said her father was in his bed when the water entered their house.

Young calls it a "miracle act from God" that they did not drown.

For now, Young's family and his in-laws will stay with Knight Meade in Virginia, 17 miles away from where they lost everything.

More on the floods: 'People need to know.' Clean-up begins in Eastern Kentucky after historic flooding

Residents will now clean and look for a fresh start

As they stood on muddy floors, residents of Letcher County communities did not have a clear plan of what was next for them.

Many people like the Youngs and Johnsons have insurance, but others like Knight Meade's parents do not. Young has not been in contact with his insurance company, but Johnson will have to read her insurance documents to look for another way to get help since the church's insurance does not cover flooding.

Johnson and Duty will clean and salvage all that they can, but replace others like the church's stage or personal belongings. Johnson told The Courier Journal that she will talk to the other churches in the community that also got destroyed, and plans to host services in their own houses and open spaces.

'He told me to find his babies': At one Kentucky flooding shelter, families wait and hope

Many people, like Young's family and Fields' family will not be able to go back to their home. Young and his parents-in-law will stay with his sister-in-law and Fields and her family will stay with her ex-brother-in-law.

"So we will recover and be okay and start fresh," Fields said.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'I have complete peace': Letcher County residents keep faith after Eastern Kentucky floods

Comments / 1

