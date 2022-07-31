ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbsi23.com

121st Annual Seminary Picnic is making a comeback post Covid-19

PERRYVILLE, Mo (KBSI)- The Seminary Picnic in Perryville kicked off tonight, with homemade ice cream, corndogs, and funnel cakes, and the fun just doesn’t stop there. The picnic is also known for it’s carousel which was built in the early 1900’s. The picnic is now celebrating it’s...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Five Farmington pound pups need homes

Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
FARMINGTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Club volleyball directors talk about impact of Cape Girardeau SportsPlex

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Featuring 12 regulation volleyball courts and covering 121,000 square feet, the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex has expanded the horizons for the local club volleyball scene. Pursuit Volleyball and NSSC Volleyball Club call the SportsPlex home. NSSC Club Director Carl Ritter said he runs about eight...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
CJ Coombs

The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

Flooding rescues in Fredericktown

A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville

I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

4 children injured in crash on I-55

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Active shooter training in Dexter

One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an important one that has the world watching. Election Day Coverage at 6 p.m. If you're in the Show Me state and haven't gotten out to vote yet, you're almost out of time. Arrest made in Bollinger County death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
DEXTER, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kbsi23.com

4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges

A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. Authorities reportedly seized 50 grams of meth,...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Smoke alarm safety reminder

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Smoke alarms are some of the most important but easily forgettable safety devices in your home. According to a report by the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in house fires is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked.
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

2 killed in crash in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
DEXTER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy