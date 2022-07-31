Read on www.kbsi23.com
kbsi23.com
121st Annual Seminary Picnic is making a comeback post Covid-19
PERRYVILLE, Mo (KBSI)- The Seminary Picnic in Perryville kicked off tonight, with homemade ice cream, corndogs, and funnel cakes, and the fun just doesn’t stop there. The picnic is also known for it’s carousel which was built in the early 1900’s. The picnic is now celebrating it’s...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
tncontentexchange.com
Five Farmington pound pups need homes
Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
kbsi23.com
Club volleyball directors talk about impact of Cape Girardeau SportsPlex
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Featuring 12 regulation volleyball courts and covering 121,000 square feet, the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex has expanded the horizons for the local club volleyball scene. Pursuit Volleyball and NSSC Volleyball Club call the SportsPlex home. NSSC Club Director Carl Ritter said he runs about eight...
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
wpsdlocal6.com
Funeral arrangements announced for 10-year-old girl who died after falling at Garden of the Gods
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 10-year-old girl from Indiana died after she fell while hiking with her family at Garden of the Gods Recreation Area near Herod, Illinois. The girl has been identified as 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery of Odon, Indiana, The Southern Illinoisan reported Monday, citing the Jackson County coroner.
KFVS12
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
kbsi23.com
Missouri legislators host education forum in Cape Girardeau to discuss literacy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Senators from Missouri hosted an education forum at Southeast Missouri State’s Bedell Performance Hall. It was a time for sharing ideas and for discussion about what can be done for educators and students in Missouri. “The goal was basically to have a group...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
KFVS12
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
KFVS12
Active shooter training in Dexter
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
KFVS12
Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested in Cape Girardeau
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges
A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. Authorities reportedly seized 50 grams of meth,...
kbsi23.com
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
kbsi23.com
Smoke alarm safety reminder
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Smoke alarms are some of the most important but easily forgettable safety devices in your home. According to a report by the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in house fires is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
wsiu.org
The Williamson County Sheriff warns about a fake article circulating on the internet and social media
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is warning the public of a “Fake” article being circulated on the internet and social media platforms. The story claims a female was working as a Morgue Assistant in Williamson County and lives in Carterville. It claims that the female was taking body...
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
