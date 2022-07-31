Adopt-a-Pet: Cincinnati Animal Care needs you to adopt kittens, like Kale!

local12.com
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. The zoo said it "became...
WKRC
Disabled mother, 4 kids getting home with nonprofit's help
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A disabled mother and four of her children will finally have a place to call home thanks to the help of several nonprofit groups. Patrece Shears lost her daughter in a shooting in 2018. More misfortune followed early this year when she broke her leg in a car accident. While she was in the hospital, she learned her landlord was evicting her and her children.
Fox 19
West Chester man uses health scare to turn his life around, help others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Working out and staying healthy is sometimes easier said than done. For a West Chester man, his doctor gave him bad news a few years ago and that’s when he made his health a priority. “I thought instead of trying to find a gym that I...
WKRC
Local 'extreme couponer' shares money-saving tips for back-to-school season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Back-to-school season is here and that means families will be heading to the store to fill school supply lists. The National Retail Federation expects families to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year. That’s up about $15 from last year. We asked a...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to close at the end of the week
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of O Pie O announced that the Over-the-Rhine restaurant is closing at the end of the week. In a message posted to its Facebook page, the owner said August 7 will be the last day after an eight-year run. The East 13th Street location...
WKRC
Some changes coming after iconic West Side restaurant sold
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of Sebastian's Greek Restaurant has sold the business to a fellow business owner, Adel Samaan who owns the Western Hills Gold Star. Alex Vassilou has owned Sebastian's since 1976. “After close to 50 years of serving the community here at Sebastian’s, I...
Fox 19
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati
Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
wbkr.com
Have You Seen the Kentucky Church Made Into A Beautiful Condo? [PHOTOS]
Former Kentucky Church was transformed into a breathtakingly gorgeous condo that could make the Angels in heaven sing. St. Anthony Church in Bellevue, Kentucky is nearly a century old and has a rich history. According to City Beat out of Cinncinati the church was transformed into five contemporary two-story loft condos.
WKRC
Cybersecurity expert Dave Hatter shares tips for protecting info on campus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Gone are the days of taking pen and paper notes in a giant lecture hall. Now, a lot of the college experience is digital. Our cybersecurity expert Dave Hatter has some tips for college students on how to save money on tech, and how to protect their sensative data while on campus.
WKRC
Local woman's travel business named one of the 15 best in the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local tour operator is getting praise from "Travel and Leisure" magazine. Cincinnati-based Explorer Chick has a spot in the top 15 world's best tour operators worldwide. Founder and CEO Nicki Bruckmann explains why she launched this business and how she did it.
WKRC
School supply drive set to help CPS students experiencing homelessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A school supply drive this weekend will help some of the area’s most vulnerable students. Around 3,000 to 4,000 children in the Cincinnati Public School District are experiencing homelessness. Local nonprofit, My Kidz, will host its 5th annual school supply drive for those students on Saturday,...
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
WKRC
Local cemetery making improvements to emphasize its history, horticultural significance
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Those who oversee a local cemetery are taking steps to call attention to its beauty and historical significance. Historic Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum covers just over 22 acres along Holman Street in Covington. There are 350 trees and 135 shrubs of different species. The city...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man prepares to swim Catalina Island channel to qualify for Grand Slam title
LOS ANGELES — A Cincinnati man is preparing for the swim of his life off the coast of California. John Muenzer has been swimming for over 39 years and has set plenty of records. The 60-year-old grandfather is set to swim the Catalina Channel off the coast of California...
WKRC
Plans detail what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're getting some of our first looks at what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future. A 45-page master plan from design firm Gensler Sports shows ideas and renderings of some major additions, including a nightclub, sports betting club and ways to get in and around the stadium faster.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man seeks justice after being attacked outside of Kenwood mall
CINCINNATI — It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A man says he was beaten to the ground right outside the Kenwood Towne Centre Friday night after he was walking home from work. Now he’s trying to find out why this happened and where the other suspect is.
dayton.com
InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County
Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
linknky.com
Tickets on sale for Boone County Senior Picnic
What started as a potluck dinner has expanded to an annual event celebrating Boone County’s seniors. Former Boone County Commissioner Irene Patrick is recognized as the founder of the Boone County Senior Picnic. Patrick used to host potluck dinners in her backyard for Boone County’s senior citizens, and from there the event has only expanded.
