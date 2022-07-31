A former professor is charged with murder after the death of a University of West Georgia freshman

PEACHTREE CITY – The rare P-47 Thunderbolt WWII fighter plane is set to be restored at the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia in Peachtree City. The final pieces of the plane recently arrived at the airbase and is expected to be a long-term restoration project and when complete it will join the noteworthy Airbase Georgia fleet of operating aircraft, including its Dauntless SBD dive bomber, P-51 Mustang, FG-1D Corsair and P-63 Kingcobra. The Airbase is currently restoring two additional WWII training aircraft, a Boeing-Stearman N2S and a PT-19 Cornell.

