A former professor is charged with murder after the death of a University of West Georgia freshman

Georgia Bureau of Investigation promotes Jonesboro resident
DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced Jonesboro resident Kimberly Tarver has been promoted. Tarver now serves at the bureau’s Applicant Services Supervisor. The position supervises help desk operations for Georgia Applicant Processing Services (GAPS). GAPS provides a portal for agencies to enroll in fingerprinting services to receive and review Georgia Criminal History Record Information for applicants. The helpdesk staff handles calls and emails pertaining to GAPS applicant registration for non-criminal justice employment, licensing, adoptions, housing, and visa/immigration.
PHOTOS: Clayton County Schools First Day of School 2022-23
Thousands of students across Clayton County headed back to to the classroom Aug. 3. Nearly 800 arrived at Callaway Elementary School Wednesday morning, some still sleepy while others were excited to see friends and teachers. Principal Dr. Dawn Watkins said their first day was going wonderfully and that their plans...
Clayton County board Chair Jeff Turner hosting annual 5K
JONESBORO — Board of Commission Chairman Jeffrey Turner is hosting his 8th annual Fitness 5K run/walk Aug. 27. The race will begin and end at Lee Street Park, 155 Lee St. in Jonesboro. In-person and virtual options to join are available for $25. Funds raised will go to support...
PHOTOS: Clayton County Police Department's National Night Out Celebration
The Clayton County Police Department celebrated National Night Out Aug. 2 in Lovejoy. The day is observed across the country as a way to enhance and forge relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Clayton County officials recommend 5 Ps for school year success
JONESBORO — Summer break is over as Clayton County students are back in the classroom as of Aug. 3. The district’s Curriculum and Instruction Department has released a list of five Ps for families to follow to ensure a successful 2022-23 school year. “Clayton County Public Schools understands...
Rare P-47 Thunderbolt arrives at Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY – The rare P-47 Thunderbolt WWII fighter plane is set to be restored at the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia in Peachtree City. The final pieces of the plane recently arrived at the airbase and is expected to be a long-term restoration project and when complete it will join the noteworthy Airbase Georgia fleet of operating aircraft, including its Dauntless SBD dive bomber, P-51 Mustang, FG-1D Corsair and P-63 Kingcobra. The Airbase is currently restoring two additional WWII training aircraft, a Boeing-Stearman N2S and a PT-19 Cornell.
Clayton County Water Authority to close portion of Flat Shoals Road
COLLEGE PARK — A portion of Flat Shoals Road between Margaret Circle and Yellowwood Court will close on Aug. 8 for culvert repairs. The road is expected to be closed for approximately four months, CCWA officials said due to the amount of work needed to replace corrugated metal pipe culverts in the Camp Creek tributary and site restoration.
New Morrow High opens for 2022-23 school year
MORROW — The new $96 million Morrow High School has officially opened for the 2022-23 school year. Community members, school district and county officials gathered Thursday to officially cut the ribbon to the new facility. Work began on the 344,727 square-foot building in January 2020. The three story facility...
