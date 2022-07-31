‘Trubisky’s Job To Lose:’ Peter King On Steelers’ QB Battle

steelersdepot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Former Steelers WR James Washington Suffers Serious Foot Injury at Training Camp
The Dallas Cowboys wideout left on a cart.
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Given A Boost Of Confidence By Chase Claypool
It’s a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers because it’s their first season after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. General manager Kevin Colbert also stepped down after the 2022 NFL Draft and was replaced by Omar Khan. Sadly, the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field is no more after...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Dolphins’ Interest in Tom Brady
The NFL’s investigation into alleged tampering revealed Miami tried to court the seven-time Super Bowl champion on more than one occasion.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ravens Troll Steelers After Chris Boswell Contract News
The AFC North rivalry is alive and well.
Saints Training Camp Practice Day 7: Notes and Observations
Tempers flared and boiled over at Day 7 of Saints training camp, but that wasn't the main takeaway from Wednesday's practice.
Comments / 0