Texas State

Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession

 3 days ago
TWIA decides not to raise insurance rates at annual board meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association held their annual board meeting on Monday in Galveston. The big topic at hand was discussions regarding a potential rate hike. During the meeting it was decided that there would be no rate hike for windstorm insurance, according to state...
GALVESTON, TX
Report: The Texas juvenile prison system is on the brink of collapse

TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile prison system is in very bad shape, according to a new investigation by The Texas Tribune. The Tribune reports that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's (TJJD) five facilities are severely understaffed, "an ongoing problem that worsened traumatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%." The department recently announced a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, but the Tribune reports that even amid retention measures, most new hires are gone within six months.
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Houston, TX
Mississippi State
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Lower chances in SE Texas

Drier air aloft may curtail chances Wednesday, however our wetter weather the next ten days will be Thu Night, Friday and Saturday. Otherwise, near normal chances.
TEXAS STATE

