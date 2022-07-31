Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession

www.12newsnow.com
Houston teen turns body-shaming tweet by Florida Republican into $2.2M fundraiser for abortion rights
HOUSTON — A Houston area 19-year-old is in the national spotlight after she stood up to a Republican congressman from Florida who body-shamed her on Twitter last week. Olivia Julianna didn't isn't backing down in a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, she helped raise millions of dollars for women's reproductive rights funds.
TWIA decides not to raise insurance rates at annual board meeting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association held their annual board meeting on Monday in Galveston. The big topic at hand was discussions regarding a potential rate hike. During the meeting it was decided that there would be no rate hike for windstorm insurance, according to state...
Report: The Texas juvenile prison system is on the brink of collapse
TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile prison system is in very bad shape, according to a new investigation by The Texas Tribune. The Tribune reports that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's (TJJD) five facilities are severely understaffed, "an ongoing problem that worsened traumatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%." The department recently announced a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, but the Tribune reports that even amid retention measures, most new hires are gone within six months.
Large-scale social security scam robbed elderly Texans of more than $800K, feds say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Federal agencies believe a large criminal operation based in India is targeting and stealing money from elderly Texans. This large scale crime has resulted in at least one death. Aakash Kalpesh Gandhi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and will spend the next four...
Lower chances in SE Texas
Drier air aloft may curtail chances Wednesday, however our wetter weather the next ten days will be Thu Night, Friday and Saturday. Otherwise, near normal chances.
Partly cloudy, isolated showers Wednesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.
Partly cloudy, a few storms Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-12 mph.
Partly cloudy, scattered rain Monday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.
