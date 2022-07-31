Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on TV’s ‘Star Trek,’ has died

www.silive.com
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Popculture
Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Icon, Dead at 89
Star Trek actress and television icon Nichelle Nichols has died at 89. The original series star would return for the animated series and the first six films, but her impact on the franchise and television history enhances her impact beyond the comms seat on the Enterprise. The actress' passing was...
Why Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds
Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds after his character was killed off in the penultimate episode of the show’s freshman run. But was the actor’s short stay in the new series part of the original plan?. Why did Bruce Horak, who plays Hemmer, leave Star Trek...
Nichelle Nichols Used Her ‘Star Trek’ Fame to Get Women Into Space (Video)
As Trekkies around the world mourn and reflect on the legacy of “Star Trek” icon Nichelle Nichols, those who have actually traveled into the final frontier are honoring the actress’ pivotal work in getting women and people of color into NASA’s astronaut program. On Paramount+, alongside...
‘Star Trek’ Actors Pay Tribute To The Late Nichelle Nichols After News Of Her Death
Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role in the Star Trek franchise, recently passed away at age 89. Her son Kyle confirmed the news and said that she died of natural causes at her home in New Mexico. He wrote, “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes...
thecomeback.com
Tributes pour in for Nichelle Nichols, known for “Star Trek” and more
This weekend saw the passing of Nichelle Nichols at 89. Nichols, a famed actor, singer, and dancer, was most known for her portrayal of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and its six movie sequels from 1966-91, but she also held some other notable acting roles over the years, released two albums, and volunteered her time on a special project with NASA to recruit more women and minorities for the space program. Nichols’ passing, which was announced Sunday by her family, drew a ton of tributes, including many from other film and TV stars:
Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
Star Trek: Picard season 3 will feature a new Enterprise
A new Enterprise starship will make an appearance in Star Trek: Picard season 3. During the Star Trek panel at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last month, actor Patrick Stewart mentioned that the third and final season of Picard will be returning to the original Enterprise. Interestingly, Stewart also revealed that Trekkies will “see more than one Enterprise” in the show’s final chapter, leading some fans to believe that either the Enterprise-D or the Enterprise-E will pop up in the program’s last batch of episodes.
