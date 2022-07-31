Helping to stop preventable developmental disabilities in NJ

mybeachradio.com
Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler
An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
How NJ reduced its foster-care population by thousands
Compared to just five years ago, the number of minors in foster care in the Garden State is down by more than 2,700. The New Jersey Department of Children and Families attributes the decrease to a culture shift that includes a deeper focus on strengthening families following reports of abuse or neglect, not punishing them.
How would you spend $1.4B in recovery funds? NJ taking ideas
TRENTON – State officials are taking input on how to spend New Jersey’s remaining COVID recovery funding from the federal American Rescue Plan, and activist groups had no shortage of ideas at a by-invitation hearing held Monday. New Jersey was allocated $6.24 billion in fiscal recovery funds. Dennis...
NJ school district mandates clear backpacks
SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year. South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to […]
What NJ workplaces can do to address big drug abuse problem
Maybe it’s a close friend, a relative or perhaps it’s a co-worker. You probably know someone who has a drinking problem or is frequently getting high when they’re not on the job, but they won’t talk about it and they’re not getting any help. According...
New law in NJ aims to stop troubled students from resorting to violence
TRENTON – School districts must develop threat assessment teams at their schools, under a law signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy. Charter schools and renaissance schools also must enact policies creating threat assessment teams, which help teachers, administrators and other staff identify students of concerns, assess their risk for engaging in violence and intervening to head that off.
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)
We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Now hiring! New Jersey school bus companies seek new drivers amid shortage
Bus companies are scrambling to fill a school bus driver shortage before the start of the new school year.
NJ animal shelters crowded this summer: why and what can be done?
Summer always seems like the busiest time of year for animal shelters in New Jersey, but with the pace of adoptions slowing from what it had been earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, these facilities are crowding up fast. Tiffany Barrow, executive director of Madison-based St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, said...
NJ drought 101: The truth about 3 dry weather impacts
Over the past few weeks, it has become more and more apparent that New Jersey's extended stretch of unusually dry weather is starting to take its toll. Earlier this week, I ran through all the latest numbers in a special drought update. As of this writing, 12% of New Jersey is officially classified in "Moderate Drought," with an additional 57% of the state's area designated as "Abnormally Dry".
PSE&G tells NJ customers to be vigilant during ‘Summer of Scams’
Even as the utility may be getting calls for air conditioning issues this time of year, Public Service Electric & Gas said malicious actors are "turning up the heat" on their unwitting customers. PSE&G is making it a priority to educate its New Jersey users as a "Summer of Scams"...
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
Gov. Murphy signs legislation requiring NJ public schools to develop threat assessment teams
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed A4075/3229 into law, requiring the board of education in each school district and board of trustees in each charter school or renaissance school in the state to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools.
Pennsylvania teen's babysitting service aims to give parents at the Jersey Shore a break
Matthew Moskow spent his last few summers teaching kids in New Jersey beach towns the fundamentals of basketball, and these experiences led him to his very own business idea. Moskow, a 16-year-old student at Harriton High School in Lower Merion, noticed that parents dropping off their children at the basketball practices in Ventnor, Margate and Longport seemed visibly exhausted. However, when they came to pick their kids up later, they looked rejuvenated.
NJ Superior Court Orders State To Pay Millions To Atlantic County
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson took the state of New Jersey to court and won a big judicial verdict. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee has awarded significant damages to the County of Atlantic over the Payment in lieu of Taxes (PILOT) state legislation. As a result of Blee’s...
Getting Attacked By Lanternflies On The Beach In New Jersey, Can They Bite?
I was on the beach at the Jersey Shore yesterday and I was literally attacked by lanternflies. I know, I'm as perplexed as you are. Why are they there? Don't they have a crop to destroy somewhere? Do we have to worry about bites or stings?. They were everywhere! I...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
