Forestville Resident Gets Distinguished Service Award for Contributions to Rural Schools

Silver Creek-Irving Heritage Fund Accepting Grant Applications Through September 20th
The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation has announced that the Silver Creek-Irving Heritage Fund (SCIHF) Committee will be accepting grant applications until September 20th. The Silver Creek-Irving Heritage Fund (SCIHF) provides funding to charitable organizations, programs and initiatives that address the most pressing issues within the Silver Creek and Irving communities. Their slogan is "Remembering Our Past -- Securing Our Future." Grant applications can be found here. Applications can be mailed to NCCF-Silver Creek Irving Heritage Fund, 212 Lake Shore Drive West, Dunkirk, NY 14048 or e-mailed here. Past grant recipients have included the Anderson Lee Library, Festival of Grapes, Meals on Wheels, Silver Creek-Hanover Garden Club, and the Village of Silver Creek Music in the Park. The SCIHF is a community donor advised fund of NCCF.
Rosas proclaims Aug. 7-13 National Community Health Center Week
Mayor Willie Rosas has proclaimed the week of August 7-13 as National Health Center Week in the city of Dunkirk. In issuing the proclamation, Rosas says health centers such as the Chautauqua Center in Dunkirk are committed to preserving and expanding access in the communities they were. There are nearly 1,400 health center organizations across the nation.
County LVW encouraging voters to participate in August 23 elections
With early voting getting underway a week from Saturday in New York's 23rd Congressional District, the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters wants to see more voters at the polls. There are two contests slated for the district on August 23 -- a special election and a Republican primary. Marcia Merrins of the County LWV says the deadline is fast approaching for voters who want to change their party affiliation...
Chautauqua County to Receive Over $1.28 Million to Improve Emergency Communications
Chautauqua County will receive $1,284,018 through New York's Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program to enhance its emergency response capabilities. The funding was announced Wednesday by Governor Kathy Hochul as part of $100 million in funding statewide. Hochul says the grants are specifically designed to help counties improve the methods used by first responders to communicate with one another. The funding can be used to install new radio equipment at towers and antenna sites, as well as enhancing communication channels among public safety radio systems. It also supports training and exercises to promote inter-regional emergency communications and overall first responder readiness.
Retired Firefighter Stops in Dunkirk on Fundraising Bike Trip for Children with Rare Diseases
A retired firefighter from Germany is riding his bicycle across the United States to raise awareness and funds for a nonprofit organization that provides research for children with rare diseases. Jörg Richter made a stop in Dunkirk on Friday on his cross-country trip that began in San Francisco in March and will end later this month in New York City. Richter says he is raising funds for Care-for-Rare America...
Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
'Traditional Fun' Offered at 109th Ellington Town Picnic
Of all the events happening in the Jamestown area this weekend, none has a longer history than the Ellington Town Picnic. This weekend marks the 109th edition of the picnic, which began Friday evening with music and vendors and continues through Sunday. Ellington Town Picnic Association President Mat Pickup says they offer all kinds of "traditional fun," especially today. Activities include a baby show, a pet show, and a wood-cutting contest...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties remain under Drought Watch
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) indicates that most of Western New York remains under a Drought Watch, including Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Chautauqua County and all of Cattaraugus County remains under abnormally dry conditions. There are no statewide mandatory water restrictions in place under the watch, but the DEC says residents are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.
New York residents have until end of today to apply for monthly $500 payments
Friday is the last day for residents in Mount Vernon, New York, to apply for a guaranteed income pilot program featuring $500 worth of monthly payments.
CSEA Ratifies New Five-Year Deal with New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the ratification of a five-year labor agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA), which includes over 52,000 New York State employees in a wide variety of roles. The agreement, which runs until April 1, 2026, won the approval of more than 80% of CSEA members who cast ballots. The ratified contract includes raises in each year of the agreement of 2% for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years. In addition, the contract includes other increases in compensation such as a one-time lump sum bonus of $3,000 and changes in longevity as a result of changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee participation and help control health insurance costs. The contract also includes funding of labor-management committees.
UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
Gov. Hochul announces $682 million in funding for affordable housing
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $682 million will go towards funding to create or preserve 1,600 homes across the state.
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
Niagara Falls businessman pleads guilty to tax charge
A Niagara Falls businessman has pleaded guilty to a tax charge and as part of his plea he will pay over $100,000 and forfeit $1 million.
New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time. The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31. "This is an excellent opportunity...
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
Section of shoreline collapses into Buffalo River at DL&W Station
This area of the shoreline has been closed to the public for several months for unrelated construction work.
Chautauqua County’s First Online Tax Auction Deemed a Success
Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”
