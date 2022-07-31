ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Monroe County Fair holds annual kick-off parade

By Drew Saunders, The Monroe News
 5 days ago

The Monroe County Fair kicked off in traditional style Sunday, as hundreds gathered to watch the 75th annual fair parade.

The procession was led by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, along with his office's mounted division. Fire trucks, high school bands, church groups and businesses followed.

Many families have been attending the parade together for generations. Mike Oluy sat on the upriver side of the Monroe Street Bridge with his granddaughter, who was attending her third fair parade.

“We like to see the parade," Oluy said. "I’ve brought my kids here. It’s something we always did. It is part of being in Monroe. I like seeing the high school bands and the fair food; seeing everybody that you grew up with.”

“I’m here every year. I love it,” added Charles Stump. “I like the animals, the kids and the bands. I like the drums the best.”

Frenchtown Township resident Paula McCoy has been a fairly regular attendee of the parade since moving to the area from Georgia in 1978.

“I like to watch the kids in the band, honestly, and the old cars,” McCoy said. “It is something that I think everybody looks forward to every year.”

