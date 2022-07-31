www.azfamily.com
Special needs terrier at Arizona Humane Society looking for his forever family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The Arizona Humane Society says a special needs terrier is looking for his fur-ever home. Sweet 3-year-old Benji was rescued as an injured stray. However, vets discovered Benji had old injuries to his spinal cord that may need follow-up care in the future. The Humane Society says he needs a family that understands his physical restrictions but is looking to give all their love to the pup.
'Excited for these little kits': Meet Phoenix Zoo's new baby endangered ferets
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in 2021 during the zoo's black-footed ferret baby boom. More hope is on the horizon for one of North America's most endangered animal species thanks to five moms at the Phoenix Zoo. The zoo welcomed 21 black-footed ferret "kits," or baby...
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
Gilbert boy surprised with trip to San Diego Zoo thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona
A Phoenix shelter has a long waiting list for those who need housing so it's expanding its services to help people who may become homeless. Sun City Fry's Food worker wins Pay It Forward Award. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST. |. A customer saw how a Fry's...
RENTAL REMORSE: Woman experiences “creepy” living conditions at Airbnb
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – A woman needing some temporary housing was using a popular website to look for homes to rent when she came across a house she thought was just right. But when she arrived, she says the home was nothing like the photos she viewed online...
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona.
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
End-of-Summer Fun at The Wigwam
School may be back in session for many across the Valley, but that doesn’t mean that summer fun has to come to an end. Through Labor Day weekend, The Wigwam resort in Litchfield Park still has weeks of character breakfasts, poolside fun and much more summer excitement in store.
Best Bites: Melrose Restaurant Joe's Diner Serves the Perfect Pancake
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. They're sweet...
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding home in Tempe
Celebrate the joy of pets and lives saved at Humane Society's 24th annual Compassion With Fashion. Fall down the rabbit hole with the Arizona Humane Society for the 24th annual Compassion with Fashion at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa on Sunday, Oct. 23. Drought causing more bobcats to pop...
Sky Harbor custodian helps family with sick child
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Meet Brian G. He’s a custodian with Sky Harbor International. So recently, he saw a mom returning on a late flight with her 3-year-old daughter, who was not feeling well, shortly after getting their luggage. The daughter got sick outside a restroom, leaving the mom...
Ahwatukee tattoo studio draws clients from near, far
Tattoos have come long way since the days of rudimentary butterflies and the like, and a studio in Ahwatukee Foothills has become renowned for creating original works of art instead of cookie-cutter stencils on skin. DarkArt Tattoo Collective at 4923 E. Chandler Blvd., has seven artists, each with his or...
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Grilled Cheese
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
Learn how to make Merkin Vineyards’ famous mint-chip gelato
Learn how to make authentic gelato with just three base ingredients. In a saucepan, warm dairy and sugar on medium to high heat, whisking continuously until the sugar is dissolved completely, creating your gelato base. Turn off the heat and add fresh mint. Allow the mint to sit for 5-10...
Biltmore Fashion Park adds 5 new retailers and restaurants
Biltmore Fashion Park, a much-loved destination in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties across the country, today announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie. Anthropologie, which will open later this year, is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with...
Goodyear's new civic square opens up for families
When a young girl got sick at the airport, this custodian stepped in to help the family. Social Catfish, a company that works to prevent online scams through reverse search technology, obtained the playbook. They talked with On Your Side on their findings. Maricopa County recorder discusses election security, ballot...
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
