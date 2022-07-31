Not All Teens Get This Rite of Passage – Until Now

westorlandonews.com
Related
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The department’s initial account was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday saying investigators had talked with witnesses and viewed video evidence that their preliminary determination of which direction the vehicles were traveling was incorrect. Investigators determined that the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons in a rural area near the town of Wakarusa. Potts was Walorski’s district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Also killed was Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C., who was Walorski’s communications director.
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in Washington
self checkout section in storePhoto by Scott Lewis (Creative Commons) Self-checkout is really common today. Sure, it can be very handy to use at times or when you are in a hurry. Many employers, such as Walmart, they often prefer having self-checkout because it reduces labor costs.
MyPillow chief spends tens of millions in fresh crusade to push Trump’s big lie
Mike Lindell says he has poured up to $40m into wave of lawsuits and a new movie as US experts warn of threat to democracy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is BA.4.6? The CDC is tracking a new COVID ‘variant of concern’ that’s overtaking earlier Omicron strains in at least 4 U.S. states
The new subvariant is especially prevalent in four U.S. states, the mid-Atlantic, and the South.
Comments / 0