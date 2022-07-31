District Attorney Releases official Narrative about the Isaac Barnes shooting

Read on www.goblueridge.net
Go Blue Ridge
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
Go Blue Ridge
Local Good Samaritans Provide relief to Kentucky flood victims
Devastating floods hit Kentucky last week, decimating entire towns, forcing people homes and even costing some their lives. This catastrophe has caused many good Samaritan's to come forward to help those in need during this trying time. One person dedicated to helping the relief effort is Rick Ashley. Rick lives in West Jefferson and with the help of generous donations has acquired 2, 53 foot Semi Trucks to help bring emergency supplies to Brethitt County Kentucky. The Ashley relief caravan is set to leave for Kentucky tomorrow morning at 5AM. He has already filled his first truck to capacity prompting them to acquire a second.
Go Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Relay Race Road Closure Pending
One of the the longest running relay races in the United States is the Blue Ridge Relay Race will proceed next month. The race takes place in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. You can have a maximum team of 12 people and a minimum team...
Go Blue Ridge
Ashe County Studio Tour this weekend
Ashe County is full of rich and vibrant hills, rivers, and landscapes. Something else one can view this week is the art of Ashe County with the Ashe County Studio Tour. The tour will escort people all over the county to discover local art studios. Most of the studios are not usually open to the public, so this is a rare opportunity for people to see where these artists work and at select locations, to watch them as they create their art. It also doesn’t hurt that getting there takes you through some of the most beautiful mountain countryside the High Country has to offer! The studio tour will be accompanied by a week-long exhibit leading up to the tour weekend at the Ashe Arts Center from August 2 – 7. For more information about the event, go to ashcountyarts.org.
Go Blue Ridge
Foster Parents in the High-Country are needed more than ever
The Watauga County Department of Social Services says the need for Foster parents in the High-Country is never ending. Jessica Hunter, licensing and adoption social worker for the county stated that prior to the Covid-19 Pandemic the annual adoption rate in the area was between 30 and 40 parents. Since the Department of Social Services reopened, Jessica stated that only around 5 parents have taken in a foster child. There are currently 70 children in the Watuaga County foster system. according to the DSS there are 25 children ages 6 to 12 and 17 children ages 13 to 18, and 28 children ages zero to five in the system.
