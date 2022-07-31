District Attorney Releases official Narrative about the Isaac Barnes shooting

Ashe County is full of rich and vibrant hills, rivers, and landscapes. Something else one can view this week is the art of Ashe County with the Ashe County Studio Tour. The tour will escort people all over the county to discover local art studios. Most of the studios are not usually open to the public, so this is a rare opportunity for people to see where these artists work and at select locations, to watch them as they create their art. It also doesn’t hurt that getting there takes you through some of the most beautiful mountain countryside the High Country has to offer! The studio tour will be accompanied by a week-long exhibit leading up to the tour weekend at the Ashe Arts Center from August 2 – 7. For more information about the event, go to ashcountyarts.org.

ASHE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO