WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

An investigation is underway into an early morning fire northwest of Riverton Tuesday morning which completely consumed a garage, dog pens, a shed, vehicles and other items at a home at the northern end of David’s Way in the Lost Wells Butte neighborhoods. One man who was found with burns at the scene was given emergency treatment in Riverton and then flown to a burn center in Colorado, according to Fremont County Fire Protection District Chief Craig Haslam. “We were able to save the house on the property,” he said.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO