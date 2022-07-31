WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.kulr8.com
Fire Consumed Garage, Outbuildings early Tuesday in Lost Wells Butte Area
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire northwest of Riverton Tuesday morning which completely consumed a garage, dog pens, a shed, vehicles and other items at a home at the northern end of David’s Way in the Lost Wells Butte neighborhoods. One man who was found with burns at the scene was given emergency treatment in Riverton and then flown to a burn center in Colorado, according to Fremont County Fire Protection District Chief Craig Haslam. “We were able to save the house on the property,” he said.
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
Lander-Fort Washakie slope flattening project has begun on Lander’s north edge
A $821,000 slope flattening project has started on US287 north of Lander. The project includes grading, fencing, signing, drainage, surfacing, seeding/erosion control, fencing and other on about 3.5 miles of US287 beginning at milepost 2.1 between Lander and Fort Washakie. The project’s prime contractor is High Country Construction, Inc., of...
Hot Springs County To Prepare Emergency Plan for Boysen Dam Failure
Hot Springs County Emergency Management isn’t kidding around, sharing some sobering facts about potential disasters – and residents should stay alert. While communities can never know when a potential disaster will happen, it can be anticipated. The Hot Springs County Local Emergency Planning Committee (L.E.P.C.) is trying to do just that, urging the public to get involved.
Body of 22-year-old Fremont County woman found in Morton Lake Friday; death under investigation
Fremont County, Wyo. – Investigation is underway after the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Coroner’s Office received reports of a body discovered in Morton Lake Friday evening. “On Friday afternoon (7/22/22) at around 6:00 pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the body...
