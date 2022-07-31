WCSO's Christmas in July Event Helping Local Families

www.2news.com
Related
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Night Out Returns to Mills Park
Tuesday, some parts of the region will celebrate what's know as National Night Out, a campaign that brings police and neighbors together in the hopes of creating safer places to live. In Carson City, the Sheriff's Office takes a regional approach to the idea. "In Carson City, that has morphed...
KOLO TV Reno
Black Wall Street Reno needs new mode of transportation, asks for the community’s help
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local nonprofit that serves black and underprivileged communities is in need of some extra support to buy a valuable resource. Black Wall Street Reno doesn’t just rely on volunteers and donations to serve the community, but also on personal vehicles. “Which is small and...
Nevada Appeal
Free clothing exchange in Carson City this weekend
The Carson City Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its 15th annual Community Clothing Exchange on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6. The exchange is open to the public and located at the church at 411 N. Saliman Road in Carson City, just south of Carson High School.
2news.com
Salvation Army Thrift Store Holds Grand Opening
The Salvation Army thrift store on Prater Way is one of four in our area. It had a soft opening a couple of months ago but after putting on the finishing touches the grand opening was celebrated. The Salvation Army has been around for about 51 years now. Officials say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Vehicle, without driver, crashes into Incline Village business
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
nevadabusiness.com
CVMC Welcomes Lisa McKinney, APRN to Ironwood Primary Care
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – Carson Valley Medical Center welcomed Lisa McKinney, APRN (Advanced Practice Registered Nurse), to its Ironwood Primary Care clinic. McKinney is accepting patients in family practice in CVMC’s newly remodeled clinic in Minden. McKinney was recently honored for her 30 years of service with CVMC. She...
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City breaks ground on new Recreation Center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. After several years of planning, officials from the city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County gathered Tuesday to break ground on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center. Several hundred community members gathered on the lake side of 56-Acres near the El Dorado County library.
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe loses its ‘angel’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff died Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
2news.com
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s deputies responded to variety of calls at the fair, but primarily altercations
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the fairgrounds during the Plumas Sierra County Fair more than a dozen times — eight of which involved physical fights or verbal disputes. One of the fights ended with an individual suffering head trauma and being airlifted out of the area for care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thetahoeweekly.com
Free shuttle on South Shore
South Shore visitors and residents are getting a free, on-demand, app-based, door-to-door service with the launch of Lake Link, a microtransit shuttle system. The shuttles can carry nine to 12 passengers, have wheelchair accessibility and are equipped with bike and ski racks. Children younger than age 16 must be accompanied...
2news.com
Fires Burning Southeast of Carson City
A few fires are burning southeast of Carson City. The Lebo Springs Fire started after 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Sunrise Pass Road in the Minden area. There's no immediate word on how the wildfire started, or if there are any evacuations. The Forest Service says there's another fire burning...
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
Plumas County News
Some scenes from the fair
It’s a wrap for the 2022 Plumas-Sierra County Fair after a two-year hiatus. Despite temperatures in the 100s, fairgoers turned out to support the popular local event. Even Fair Manager John Steffanic was surprised at the number of people who turned out despite the heat. The grandstand entertainment —...
2news.com
Kinney Fire Now Fully Contained
Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday. The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. It is now fully contained. It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. Firefighters say the workers won't...
2news.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for New O'Brien Middle School
A ribbon cutting was held for the new William O'Brien Middle School on Monday. The new three-story building north of Reno was constructed on the old athletic fields. New athletics fields will be built on the footprint of the old school and ready in 2023. The school's principal says the...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire hydrant flow testing happening in Dayton and Mound House
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - People living in Dayton and Mound House are being warned that the water to their homes will be impacted this week. Lyon County Utilities announced that it will be doing fire hydrant flow testing on August 3rd and 4th. The company says that its crews will start work near Linehan Road in Mound House and will continue to move east towards Dayton. The tests are expected to happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days.
mynews4.com
The Village at Rancharrah hosting free concert and movie events in August
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno locals can attend free concerts and movies at The Village at Rancharrah all month long. Starting this week, The Village is closing out the summer with live music and movies for the whole family to enjoy. Movie nights will take...
Comments / 0