ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Storm chances climb Wednesday evening

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low 90s across the Valley. Look for a high of 105 this afternoon, which is close to normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are high in the mountains of Arizona today....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12news.com

Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
New River, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Greyson F

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years

A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Humid Valley day after weekend storms; rain chances returning to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What a weekend that was! Some parts of Phoenix saw two inches of rain Saturday night in less than two hours, pretty impressive stuff!. Today we will stay dry in the Valley for your Monday. However, we will remain humid and see Valley highs climb to around 104 degrees. In addition, high pressure will center over eastern Arizona for the first half of the workweek. It will kick up our temps and limit storm chances in Phoenix. The average high for this time of year is 106 in Phoenix, and this is where we will land by Tuesday. However, temperatures don’t stay high long as we’ll drop a bit by the end of the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

More rain on the way for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutt#Critical Point#Circle K
AZFamily

85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona.
AZFamily

Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse

Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley

PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

On Your Side recovers or saves Arizona viewers over $30K in July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- John Kurczek had a $27,000 bill hanging over his head. But thanks to On Your Side, it’s a bill he doesn’t have to pay now. “I can’t begin to tell you how elated I am that I contacted your company and your station,” John said.
AZFamily

Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday

Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022

FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy