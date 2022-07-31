PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What a weekend that was! Some parts of Phoenix saw two inches of rain Saturday night in less than two hours, pretty impressive stuff!. Today we will stay dry in the Valley for your Monday. However, we will remain humid and see Valley highs climb to around 104 degrees. In addition, high pressure will center over eastern Arizona for the first half of the workweek. It will kick up our temps and limit storm chances in Phoenix. The average high for this time of year is 106 in Phoenix, and this is where we will land by Tuesday. However, temperatures don’t stay high long as we’ll drop a bit by the end of the week.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO