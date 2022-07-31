Jamestown Fire Department Has Two New Battalion Chiefs

chautauquatoday.com

UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...

Hundreds Turn Out for 29th National Night Out in Dunkirk
The City of Dunkirk continued its annual involvement in National Night Out Tuesday evening, as hundreds of people gathered in Washington Park for the city's 29th edition of its biggest community policing event. WDOE News spoke with Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano and Captain Chris Witkowski at the event. Ortolano says his department's ongoing participation shows that Dunkirk cares about public safety, and adds the relationship it has with the community is "second to none"...

Dunkirk council members encouraging public to attend Night Out
The Dunkirk Common Council is encouraging city residents to attend the 29th National Night Out that's being held in Washington Park starting at 6:30 pm Tuesday. And you can expect city lawmakers to be there, since they moved the first monthly meeting to Monday so that members could attend. First Ward Councilwoman Natalie Luczkowiak spoke about the activities that are being planned for this year's edition...

Firefighters quell flames in downtown Fredonia
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 39 East Main Street in Fredonia shortly before 3 pm. The more than a century old building houses Heenan's Irish Pub. Fredonia firefighters received mutual aid from the city of Dunkirk and Sheridan. The county's FAST Team was initially called, but was later canceled. Fredonia Fire Chief Josh Myers says the call came in as a fire on an exterior wall, and that's what crews found when they reached the scene...

Investigation Into Fire at Fredonia Bar Continuing
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a Fredonia bar Monday afternoon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the Fredonia Fire Department was called to Heenan’s Bar on 39 East Avenue around 3:00 p.m. for a structure fire. Fire crews put out the fire...

Historic Jamestown Trolley Looking For A Permanent Home
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic Jamestown Trolley car is looking for a permanent home, a place where it can be on display for the public to see. Bob Johnston, founder of the Jamestown Trolley Car Restoration Project, began efforts to restore Car #93 in 1996, after he located and acquired the old trolley car.

Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...

Domestic Dispute in Randolph Area Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Woman
A Jamestown woman was taken into custody after Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a domestic dispute between two females in the Randolph area over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Windmill Road shortly before 8:15 AM Sunday and located a vehicle trying to leave the scene. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and found both females inside. An investigation revealed that one of the females, 45-year-old Tammy Wendell, had a warrant out for her arrest. She was taken into custody and issued an appearance ticket, and she is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court at a later date. Deputies add that a domestic incident report was filed, and both females were released due to no charges present.

State Police BCI investigating armed robbery at casino in Cattaraugus County
An armed robbery at a casino in Cattaraugus County is under investigation. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Machias are investigating the hold up that occurred shortly before 11 pm Saturday at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Springs Casino in the town of Ischua. The unidentified male suspect entered the casino displaying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and carrying a cloth shopping bag. The suspect approached the cashier cage where he demanded money. The suspect appeared to be an average build white male and approximately 5’9”. He was wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim. The suspect appeared to be wearing transparent gloves with the words LOVE either tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on the gloves. The suspect left on foot with U.S. currency in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional U.S. currency.

Jamestown man to serve time in state prison for burglary charges
A Jamestown man will serve time in state prison after being convicted on burglary related charges. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today announced that Judge David Foley recently sentenced 46-year-old David Spunaugle to 5 years in state prison plus 5 years of parole supervision on his conviction for attempted burglary in the 2nd degree. Spunaugle was also sentenced to 2-4 years indeterminate in state prison on his conviction for burglary in the 3rd degree. The sentences will run concurrently. The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in the Jamestown area in 2021.
Volunteer fire depts. in Angola and Lakeshore help deliver baby in an ambulance
According to the Angola Volunteer Fire Department, the woman went into labor around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on an Amtrak train.

Chautauqua County, 20 Other Counties, Under Drought Watch
Chautauqua County is one of 21 counties under a drought watch in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue the watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. New York State is encouraging residents in affected...

NYS Comptroller Directs Village To Rollout Additional Oversight Following Theft
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State’s Comptroller is directing a Chautauqua County village to rollout additional oversight of their clerk’s and treasurer’s records after a former official was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 in village funds. In February 2021, State...
Erie Catholic School System hires new principal of Blessed Sacrament School
The Erie Catholic School System has announced they have hired Bill Hall as the new principal of Blessed Sacrament School. Previously, Hall served as the Superintendent for the Millcreek School District. “Mr. Hall comes to us with an extensive background in school administration. Mr. Hall brings years of experience, knowledge and faith to the position, […]

Horse Seriously Injured in Crash in Columbus Township, Warren County
A horse suffered serious injuries in a crash in Columbus Township, Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened just east of 42100 State Route 6 on July 27 around 4:55 a.m. Troopers said it was dark and foggy when a Dodge Intrepid hit the horse with its front...
Brown, Gramaglia to attend funeral of Rochester Police Officer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and other members of Buffalo Police Department management and officers will travel to Rochester on Monday to attend the funeral of a fallen officer. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year-veteran of the Rochester Police Department, was fatally shot in the line of duty on […]

Troopers Charge Dunkirk Man with Leandra's Law Violation in Ellicott
A Dunkirk man is facing a felony drunk driving charge under Leandra's Law as the result of a traffic stop Friday afternoon in the south county. State Police in Jamestown pulled over a speeding vehicle driven by 35-year-old Jose Ruiz on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott at about 4:45 PM. Troopers took Ruiz into custody after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests, and a breath sample revealed his BAC to be .10%. Police add that Ruiz had a five-year-old child in the back seat of his vehicle at the time of the stop. He was issued tickets to appear in Ellicott Town Court later this month.

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs
The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of its 2022 fundraising campaign during its annual meeting this week. The three co-chairs are Heather Turner, Denise Heppler, and Danielle Stone. Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million to fund significant community impact and change in southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs. Their 2022 campaign officially kicks off on September 22nd, with a goal of $1.31 million.
Horse struck by Dodge Intrepid on Route 6
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fog was a contributing factor in a recent vehicle vs horse collision in Warren County. A Dodge Intrepid struck a horse on July 27 on Route 6 in Columbus Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of the 2012 Dodge Intrepid was traveling west on Route 6 when he encountered […]

Volunteers from Cummins Help DEC with Cleanup at Chautauqua Gorge State Forest
Nine volunteers from the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant helped clean up the New York State DEC's Hannum Day Use Area at the Chautauqua Gorge State Forest in the Town of Chautauqua this week. According to the DEC, the volunteers raked the 1/4-mile accessible loop trail of pine needles, sticks, and leaf debris to get down to the crushed gravel surface, making it a more firm surface for wheelchairs and trail users of all abilities. It also helped redefine the trail tread so it's easier to follow through the woods. They also trimmed back branches with loppers that had grown out over the trail, to make it a clearer path to follow. The volunteers also helped to shovel out five fire pits in the day use area that were built up with garbage, wood, and ash debris. While volunteers helped with that, DEC Forestry staff members Richard Silvestro and Theresa Draves put up new blue trail makers so following the trail is more visible to the public.
