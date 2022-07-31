Museum of Illusions Orlando Hosts Back-to-School Giveaway

westorlandonews.com
Give Kids the World Village Returns to Full Capacity, Discontinues Night of a Million Lights Event
Today, Give Kids the World Village announced on Twitter that they would finally return to full capacity after two and a half years. But there was a rather sad caveat that came with this announcement. As the village returns to its full-time focus on “creating life-changing experiences for Wish families”,...
MCO’s Plaza Premium Orlando Lounge Lands Celebrity Chef
We’re getting close. It’s only a month and a half until the grand opening of Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) multi-billion dollar Terminal C expansion. News has been coming out in dribs and drabs but now we have a pretty good idea about what it’s going to look like when it opens.
ICEBAR Orlando Debuts ‘Raging Yeti’ Red Ale Specialty Beer
ICEBAR Orlando announced the debut of their first and only specialty beer sold inside, the “Raging Yeti” Red Ale, which is also now available inside Fire Lounge and as four-packs to go. The Raging Yeti Red Ale is brewed specially for the bar by Orange County Brewers, a...
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7
ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
The Sunshine Flyer Extends Kids Ride Free Promo Through Labor Day
The Sunshine Flyer has announced that they are extending their Kids Ride Free summer special! The Sunshine Flyer offers a themed motorcoach experience that transports guests from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to the Walt Disney World Resort. The summer special pricing will remain in effect through Labor Day and is...
Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50
One of the most skilled and talented chefs in this city is finally (finally!) opening his own restaurant in Orlando. Hung Huynh, who recently signed on to become Director of Culinary Innovation at Johnny and Jimmy Tung's Omei Restaurant Group, will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. next door to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive.
School Scandal: Improper ‘Verbal Agreement’ with Universal Orlando Uncovered
Raising concerns about liability, school safety and special beneficial treatment, an improper “verbal agreement” between Universal Orlando Resort and Orange County Public Schools was uncovered by West Orlando News. Now, the issue is also being raised in the School Board election, with Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is seeking re-election, responding to concerns and candidate Carl Brewer slamming the deal and promising change.
Brick & Spoon owner turned passion for Cajun-style brunch into Orlando business
MAITLAND, Fla. – To celebrate Black Business Month, News 6 spoke with the owner of a Louisiana-style restaurant in Maitland. A retirement plan turned into a passion for Kentrail Davis when he made it his mission to bring Louisiana-style Cajun cuisine to Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
Petco Love Supports Orange County Animal Services with $50,000 Grant
Orange County Animal Services received a $50,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the Orlando area. “This grant from Petco Love will help fund spay and neuter services for qualifying low-income Orange County residents and will help provide financial support to adopters who have taken in dogs with heartworm disease,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “These are lifesaving programs and we’re so appreciative of Petco Love for their assistance; this will create an immediate and meaningful impact in pets’ lives in our community.”
Local High School Students Selected for EA Orlando’s ‘Get in the Game’ STEAM Camp
For the first time in two years, Electronic Arts Orlando’s “Get in the Game” STEAM Camp – designed to diversify the workforce pipeline and unlock the potential of untapped talent among Central Florida girls and non-binary students – was back in action. Local students Anna...
Orlando Offers an Average of This Many Sq. Ft. for $1,500 Rent
As housing costs continue to increase around Orlando, apartment space remains a top priority for renters locally and nationwide. To help them get the best value for their money, RentCafe recently calculated how much square footage renters can enjoy on a monthly budget of $1,500. For $1,500 a month, which...
Town of Windermere hosting ASL classes for teens and adults this fall
A Windermere Town Council member is expanding her American Sign Language class offerings. The classes, which we first told you about here, started in July under the direction of council woman Mandy David. Now, after increased interest in the classes, David will be offering ASL classes for teens and adults...
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail... The post 35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Orlando Author Releases Book Recognizing Difference Between Religion and Spirituality
In “Religion Without Boundaries,” Orlando author Shawn Paul provides an opinion-based book and shares his belief that religious people may be held back due to strict rules enforced by church that have not been adapted or updated to fit into modern society. Paul decided to write the book...
Basketball coach to host school supply giveaway in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A West Orange High School graduate, mentor and area basketball coach said he is continuing his mission to get results and help children in his community make positive choices. Wendell Coates is once again hosting a back-to-school event this weekend to provide families with a...
Wild Florida Offers Free Giraffe Feed for School Supplies Donations
The start of the school year is quickly approaching and Wild Florida is excited to partner with the Education Foundation of Osceola County to collect school supplies for local students. Through August 13th, Osceola, Orange, Brevard, Polk and Seminole residents who donate new pencils, headphones, highlighters and other needed school...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a New-Home Community in Kissimmee, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new, single-family home community in the Champions Gate area in Kissimmee. Bellaviva at Westside is conveniently located near US-27 and Interstate 4 for an easy commute to area employers, including Walt Disney World ® Resort, AdventHealth Celebration and Davenport Medical Center. The community is also close to Posner Park and Disney Springs for shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Lake Louisa State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005378/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new-home community in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
Deland to host 12th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway
DELAND, Fla. — With the start of school quickly approaching, the City of DeLand invites residents to participate in the 12th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway & Community Health Initiative. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The giveaway and health fair will be held near the Earl...
Orlando City finally bought that adjacent church property
Faith Deliverance Temple, the family-owned church in Parramore that refused million-dollar offers for their property back in 2013/2014, has apparently reconsidered their position on selling, according to a report by Richard Bilbao for Orlando Business Journal. The family declined a $4 million offer to buy their land for the new...
