Museum of Illusions Orlando Hosts Back-to-School Giveaway

Orange County Animal Services received a $50,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the Orlando area. “This grant from Petco Love will help fund spay and neuter services for qualifying low-income Orange County residents and will help provide financial support to adopters who have taken in dogs with heartworm disease,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “These are lifesaving programs and we’re so appreciative of Petco Love for their assistance; this will create an immediate and meaningful impact in pets’ lives in our community.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO