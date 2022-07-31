Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress, Dead At 89

digg.com
Related
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Nichelle Nichols Dies: Lt. Nyota Uhura In ‘Star Trek’ Was 89
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, who broke down barriers with her portrayal of translator and communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and later in its film franchise, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. Related Story George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols Related Story 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' & 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Plot Crossover Episode – Comic-Con Related Story William Shatner, Kevin Smith And Legion M On...
AOL Corp
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lynda Carter, George Takei, Kate Mulgrew and Other Stars Honor Nichelle Nichols After Her Death
Various Hollywood stars are grieving the loss of industry trailblazer Nichelle Nichols after her death at age 89. On Sunday, Nichols' talent manager Gilbert Bell confirmed to Variety she died in Silver City, New Mexico. Her son Kyle Johnson also posted a statement via Facebook to announce the news. "Last...
Time Out Global
Hollywood tweets pay tribute to ‘Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89, was a pioneer and a TV legend. Her depiction of Star Trek’s Lt Nyota Uhura helped break down barriers and show several generations of young Americans a different way forward in a country often riven by racism and racial conflict. As US President Joe Biden put it: ‘Our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what is possible for Black Americans and women”.
William Shatner Invoked Gene Roddenberry's Name In Shading New Star Trek Shows, And Fans Definitely Had Thoughts
At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Star Trek dropped some big reveals, including the first looks at the returning cast of The Next Generation in Picard and an ambitious Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds crossover. However, franchise veteran William Shatner was the one who really made headlines. Shatner invoked creator Gene Roddenberry’s name when he spoke during his panel about the new era of Trek shows, and fans definitely had strong thoughts about what he said.
Nichelle Nichols Used Her ‘Star Trek’ Fame to Get Women Into Space (Video)
As Trekkies around the world mourn and reflect on the legacy of “Star Trek” icon Nichelle Nichols, those who have actually traveled into the final frontier are honoring the actress’ pivotal work in getting women and people of color into NASA’s astronaut program. On Paramount+, alongside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos: Nichelle Nichols through the years
Nichelle Nichols through the years Las Vegas, UNITED STATES: Nichelle Nichols (R), Walter Koenig (C) and George Takei (L), the actors who portrayed Lt. Uhura, Ensign Chekov and Lt Sulu respectively in the original Star Trek television series, recall memories of filming the show 40 years ago, at the Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, 19 August 2006. Thousands of fans beamed into Las Vegas this weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Trek, the enduring science fiction television franchise whose cult appeal transcends boundaries of space and time. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
‘Star Trek’ Actors Pay Tribute To The Late Nichelle Nichols After News Of Her Death
Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role in the Star Trek franchise, recently passed away at age 89. Her son Kyle confirmed the news and said that she died of natural causes at her home in New Mexico. He wrote, “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes...
Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
Jane Fonda Confessed Her Biggest Plastic Surgery Regret, And Why She Stopped Doing It
"I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it."
JoJo Siwa's Mom Called Out Candace Cameron Bure And Explained What "Really" Happened
"Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way."
Collider
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
digg.com
Iconic Dodgers Broadcaster Scully Dies At Age 94
Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, died Tuesday, the team announced. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
digg.com
Taylor Swift Seen Hiding Behind Umbrella As She Gets Off Private Jet
Paparazzi snapped the “All Too Well” singer putting the private in private jet while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
Comments / 0