ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress, Dead At 89

By Jared Russo
digg.com
 2 days ago
digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Deadline

Nichelle Nichols Dies: Lt. Nyota Uhura In ‘Star Trek’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, who broke down barriers with her portrayal of translator and communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and later in its film franchise, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. Related Story George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols Related Story 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' & 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Plot Crossover Episode – Comic-Con Related Story William Shatner, Kevin Smith And Legion M On...
SILVER CITY, NM
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek
Time Out Global

Hollywood tweets pay tribute to ‘Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89, was a pioneer and a TV legend. Her depiction of Star Trek’s Lt Nyota Uhura helped break down barriers and show several generations of young Americans a different way forward in a country often riven by racism and racial conflict. As US President Joe Biden put it: ‘Our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what is possible for Black Americans and women”.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

William Shatner Invoked Gene Roddenberry's Name In Shading New Star Trek Shows, And Fans Definitely Had Thoughts

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Star Trek dropped some big reveals, including the first looks at the returning cast of The Next Generation in Picard and an ambitious Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds crossover. However, franchise veteran William Shatner was the one who really made headlines. Shatner invoked creator Gene Roddenberry’s name when he spoke during his panel about the new era of Trek shows, and fans definitely had strong thoughts about what he said.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Nichelle Nichols through the years

Nichelle Nichols through the years Las Vegas, UNITED STATES: Nichelle Nichols (R), Walter Koenig (C) and George Takei (L), the actors who portrayed Lt. Uhura, Ensign Chekov and Lt Sulu respectively in the original Star Trek television series, recall memories of filming the show 40 years ago, at the Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, 19 August 2006. Thousands of fans beamed into Las Vegas this weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Trek, the enduring science fiction television franchise whose cult appeal transcends boundaries of space and time. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True

Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
TV SERIES
digg.com

Iconic Dodgers Broadcaster Scully Dies At Age 94

Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, died Tuesday, the team announced. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
digg.com

Taylor Swift Seen Hiding Behind Umbrella As She Gets Off Private Jet

Paparazzi snapped the “All Too Well” singer putting the private in private jet while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy