Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Dare County through 230 PM EDT At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roanoke Island Festival Park, or 8 miles south of Kill Devil Hills, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nags Head, Manteo, Whalebone, Roanoke Island Festival Park, Wanchese, Bodie Island Lighthouse and Outer Banks Fishing Pier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO