Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 10:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf with breaking wave sets of 3 to 6 feet with local max sets to 7 feet on south facing beaches through this afternoon. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches, especially south facing shores. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO