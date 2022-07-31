Oklahoma County jail has another inmate death, the 12th so far this year

In his 50 years, Robert Dale Richards had been in and out of Oklahoma jails and prisons dozens of times, mostly for theft-related offenses and drug crimes.

He had been booked into the Oklahoma County jail alone 32 times since 1994, records show. His latest stay there proved fatal.

Richards was pronounced dead Sunday after being found unresponsive in his cell Saturday night.

The jail's communications director told jail trust members in an email that no foul play is suspected. The communications director, Mark Opgrande, told The Oklahoman the death may be because of a medical issue.

The latest death is the 12th this year after an inmate was booked at the Oklahoma County jail. That total includes defendants who died at a hospital.

The 11th death − a possible homicide − was July 11.

The jail issued a news release Sunday afternoon about Richards' death.

Detention staff found Richards unresponsive in his cell at 10:02 p.m. Saturday while distributing medicine, the jail said in the release.

"Detention officers immediately began life-saving efforts and notified medical staff. The Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived quickly and continued live-saving efforts," the jail said.

Richards was pronounced deceased at 2:42 a.m. Sunday after being taken to the hospital, according to the release.

He had been in the Oklahoma County jail this time since June 28. He was charged July 1 in Oklahoma County District Court with concealing stolen property.

He had three unauthorized vehicle use charges pending in Cleveland County District Court and a similar charge pending in McClain County.

His home address is listed in some court records as being in Norman and in others as being in Oklahoma City.