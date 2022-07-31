Erie Food Tours holds first full food tour since COVID-19 pandemic

Eat, learn, and walk. This is what Sunday was all about for one group of people ready to try some food in North East.

Erie Food Tours hosted their first full food tour on July 30. This was the first full food tour since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This food tour highlighted the delicious different foods in North East.

The first stop was at the Little Shop of Donuts where they ate delicious chocolate covered donuts with whipped cream on top.

From there the group made six different stops for pizza, ice cream, and other sweet treats.

“This year we started back in June with our full service of tours and we have been really excited to be back to normal,” said Kelly Karns, Owner of Erie Food Tours.

The next tour will be held Wednesday August 3rd in Erie starting at 5 p.m. at Voodoo Brewery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.