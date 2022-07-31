FAIRVIEW, Ala. – Friday marked the end of Fairview’s nighttime band camp. This week, the 66-member Aggie Band will begin perfecting its halftime show.

Director Nathan Kilgo is entering his 25th year with the program.

“It’s nice. I graduated from here, so it’s really great coming back to the school where I attended. I’ve seen a lot of students come through here in my many years here, so it’s been a great experience,” Kilgo said. “It’s very special to have taught so many kids here. You get to see them every now and again when they come back to Fairview for games or concerts. You get to see what they’re doing with their lives and it’s great to have a small part in that. I was honored when I got the job 25 years ago. It was an honor then and it’s an honor now.”

This year’s halftime show will have a “King of Pop” flavor, something Kilgo said he’s looking forward to.

“Every year during the spring, I let the seniors get together and decide some things that they’re interested in having be a part of the halftime show,” Kilgo said. “We will be doing ‘King of Pop’ for the halftime show. We will be playing ‘Thriller,’ ‘Smooth Criminal,’ ‘Bad,’ ‘Beat It,’ ‘Black or White’ and ‘Man in the Mirror.’”

The band said good-bye to 19 graduating seniors in May, which left Kilgo with a lot of shoes to fill. The band got younger as well. Kilgo said he has been impressed with how much the younger band members have grown during band camp.

“We had 19 seniors last year and that’s always a big impact, but luckily, we have some great upperclassmen to step up and fill those roles. We’re a lot younger this year, but that’s a good thing. It gives us a lot of room to grow for the future,” Kilgo said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement from the younger band members this year. In the four days that we’ve been rehearsing the music, they’ve made great strides so far.”

Senior Autumn Boeckeler will be this year’s drum major, and it will be her first year in the role. She said she’s enjoying the experience so far and has learned so much from Kilgo in the process.

“It’s going really great. I’m enjoying it, especially being able to go around and help other people. It’s a good feeling to help everybody,” Boeckeler said. “I was a little nervous at first, but I’m getting a lot more comfortable with it and it’s a fun experience. It’s been a learning experience for me. I learn as I go, but he helps me guide through it. He’ll tell me and give me critiques on what I need to work on. He’s not pushy about it. He lets me learn on my own.”

She added, “I think he’s a really great band director. He knows how everything works. He feels comfortable with everything, and he makes everybody feel a lot more comfortable. I learned how to be a better person and how to have great leadership skills. I feel like a true leader now.”

Boeckeler continued, “We have a lot of people that are still here. I think a lot of people feel more comfortable now and have gotten experience from the previous years. The way they portray that to the rookies this year, it will help them get more confident. In all of the years that I’ve been in band, I’ve tried helping the rookies in any way possible. This year is the year that I’m able to help each and every rookie.”

Junior Gracen McCowan is in her first year as assistant drum major, and said she can’t wait to work alongside Boeckeler.

“It gives me more strength. I feel more like people have a lot of respect for me now,” she said. “It’s such a joy. She’s such a sweetheart and I just love being here for her.”

Of Kilgo, McCowan shared, “He is one of my biggest inspirations for music. He’s always been there for me since day one. He’s taught me everything about music and I love that. Mostly, I’ve learned so much about music. I’ve learned how to be a leader, how to have more confidence in myself and others and how to see the good things in life.”

