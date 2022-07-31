Ne-Yo's Wife Slams Husband For Allegedly Having 'Numerous' Affairs

mega

It's over! Ne-Yo 's wife, Crystal Smith , is ready to end their six year marriage after seemingly finding out the R&B artist had been cheating on her for years.

Smith took to Instagram claiming she was "heartbroken and disgusted" after finding out about her husband's many alleged affairs.

"8 years of lies and deception," she wrote in a lengthy message shared to her social media on Saturday, July 30. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected. .. every last one of them!"

Adding insult to injury, Smith hinted Ne-Yo had asked her to stay with him after she found out about his alleged infidelity, noting that she believes that is the "mentality of a narcissist."

"I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't," she continued. "I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

"I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache," she said, referring to the couple's kids — Shaffer Jr. , 6, Roman , 4, and Isabella , 1.

Smith went on to request that fans and followers stop sending her videos, photos and other information involving her husband being out with other women, because what he does is "no longer my concern" following their split .

"I am not a victim. I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high," she continued. "If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best."

Ne-Yo and Smith announced their engagement in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016. They briefly broke up in February 2020, but reconciled during the pandemic. Two years later, they renewed their vows in a rooftop Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday, April 24.

Several years prior to his relationship with his current wife, the "One in a Million" artist was connected to girlfriend Monyetta Shaw . They share two children — 11-year-old Madilyn and 10-year-old Mason . The two split in 2012.