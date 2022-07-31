Worcester County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold this week

www.masslive.com
Hampshire County real estate: The top 10 most affordable homes sold in week ending July 30
A condo in Amherst that sold for $199,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 30 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $386,018. The average price per square foot ended up at $242.
Worcester RMV to move to new location at former Big Y supermarket on Monday
The new Worcester location of the Registry of Motor Vehicles will officially open Monday, Aug. 8, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The new 14,105-square-foot service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff is fully accessible and features 350 dedicated parking spaces for customers. The new location will offer the same services and have the same operating hours as the previous one, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
With Worcester residents to vote on Community Preservation Act this fall, report says city could raise $3.7 million in first year
The city of Worcester could raise over $3.7 million in fiscal year 2023 for open space, recreation, housing and historic preservation if residents opt in to the Community Preservation Act this fall, according to a new report by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau. Enacting the CPA property tax surcharge would...
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester are struggling to find permanent housing
Ivory Filmore lived in her apartment at 267 Mill Street for 15 and a half years before the roof collapsed into the second and third floors on July 15, condemning the building and leaving its 110 residents searching for other places to live. Since then, Filmore, 39, has been staying...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Man wins $1 million after Salem store clerk hands him wrong ticket
A New Hampshire man never intended to buy the lottery ticket that ultimately won him a $1 million prize. Marcus Miller, of Hudson, had hoped to buy a $10 lottery ticket at Tropicana Market in Salem, Massachusetts. When the store clerk mistakenly instead handed him a $5 ticket, he decided to keep it, he told state lottery officials.
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
As homelessness spikes in Worcester, city to hold summit to address housing and community well-being
In attempt to address a spike in homelessness in Worcester, the city is holding a summit to develop solutions to reduce it. Homelessness jumped 43% in Worcester and 45% countywide in 2022. The Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance reported 690 homeless adults, both sheltered and unsheltered, in Worcester County in March...
MassDOT fixes Rte. 9 & 30 markers at busy Natick interchange
Following a Natick Report inquiry in June about erroneous Rte. 9 & 30 markings on the pavement at Natick’s beetleback interchange, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has made the fix. We had reached out to MassDOT after a reader named Joe called to our attention the fact that new...
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
Ribbon cutting ceremony brings first phase of Twin Cities Rail Trail to the finish line
LEOMINSTER — After hearing about it from fellow cyclists, Mona Jalal made her first trip from the Boston area to Leominster Friday morning, eager to check out the Twin Cities Rail Trail. With her bicycle in tow, Jalal was one of about 100 people who gathered next to the...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - August 1
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Bullard Tavern sign replaced within Old Sturbridge Village
An old, damaged sign that once hung outside Bullard Tavern within Old Sturbridge Village Museum has been replaced by a local artist.
Select Board chair says increased patrols have helped ease North Pond Conservation Area issues
SOUTHWICK- Town officials said that police patrols of the North Pond Conservation Area and the parts of Congamond Lake closest to it have increased as the town deals with persistent litter and illegal activities on land that is supposed to be preserved. Select Board Chair Russell Fox said that the...
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Native people of Central Massachusetts from gathering and fully practicing their customs. So on Sunday, when the Nipmuc people held their first pow wow since the start of the pandemic,...
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
Residents worried over detour route during Route 32 bridge closure in Palmer, Monson
Traffic detours for a several month long bridge repair project on the Palmer and Monson town line has become controversial.
Two Connecticut residents died in crash on I-290 in Worcester
Two Connecticut residents died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 290 in Worcester Saturday morning.
