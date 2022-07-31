Putting a Spark into Local Golf Leagues

www.baynews9.com
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clearwater girl wins soap box derby world title
Soap Box Derby racing dates back to 1934. Ayva David is only the fourth driver from Florida to become a champion in the local division and the first from the Tampa Bay region.
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
travelawaits.com
Why Bass Fishing Florida’s Historic Camp Mack Was A Little Bit Of Heaven On Earth
We all have memories that have not faded. And will never fade. Fleeting moments in time that are so precious, so valued, that their mere recollection brings enormous joy and brightens our lives. A few of those memories entered my mind as dawn began slowly stealing across the blackened Florida...
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the end of an era. After more than four decades, Grand Prix Tampa has run its last lap. The miniature golf and go-kart spot closed its doors for good on Monday to make way for an apartment complex on the 15-acre site. Visitors have long enjoyed pool tables, an arcade and batting cages at Grand Prix.
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links
Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
fox13news.com
Aerial view of permanently-closed Grand Prix Tampa
Grand Prix Tampa officially closed its doors after 43 years. Here is a view of the empty 15-acre lot after it shut down.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
fox13news.com
After 40 years, Grand Prix Tampa permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa attraction that has been around for decades has put on the brakes. Grand Prix Tampa closed for good over the weekend to make way for a new set of apartment buildings. The 15-acre campus featured go-karts, a miniature golf course, and batting cages. The venue can be seen from Interstate 275 near Bearss Avenue.
orlandoweekly.com
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Bay News 9
Business owner happy checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando
Following a shooting in Downtown Orlando over the weekend that injured seven, changes are coming to curb the violence, something that local business owners say is a good thing. What You Need To Know. After a shooting this past weekend, local police are adding checkpoints to the downtown area. Local...
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa
Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...
fox13news.com
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
Bay News 9
July was the hottest month on record in Tampa, but should it have been?
July 2022 will go down in the books as the hottest month on record in Tampa. But should it have been?. July is a hot month, so the fact that it was very warm is not a surprise. Tampa's official observation at the airport recorded its hottest month on record.
995qyk.com
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year?
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year? Hillsborough County is one of the regions biggest employers. Losing almost 2,000 employees in a year would devastate any traditional business, right? But, this business, is our kids. Superintendent Addison Davis says “Throughout the state and nation, the great resignation is in front of us.” ” It’s been difficult times, but we’re trying to work through it every single day.” They currently have 700 vacancies and 15,000 kids in need of certified teachers. Source TBBJ.
Aggressive wild hog concerns grow in Sun City Center, trappers offer to help
Aggressive wild hogs continue to be a growing concern for homeowners in Sun City Center, with some residents saying it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
Bay News 9
Hero using his business success to give back to community
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is using the success of his patented car accessory to give back to his community. Michael Baker and others designed and patented a device called the Odayex 6, a mobile monitor for cars that displays miles per hour. What You Need...
