Josh Allen breaks silence on Bills training camp scrap with Jordan Phillips

The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett
There’s currently still a bit of doubt surrounding the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season. It appears to be a two-man race between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie newcomer Kenny Pickett. At this point, however, it seems that it’s the former who has the inside track over his competition. Trubisky spoke […] The post Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury
There’s been a lot of buzz around the 2022 Denver Broncos. That’s because back in March, the team traded for 9x Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson throwing to names such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, fans leaguewide wait in anticipation to see what this Broncos squad can do. Unfortunately, fans […] The post 2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player
The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News
The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes’ honest take on potential of a promising Chiefs WR will excite Kansas City fans
Numerous players have impressed over the opening days of the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp schedule, including wide receiver Skyy Moore. After missing much of the Chiefs’ offseason programs due to a hamstring injury, Moore has been a regular in offensive drills in training camp. Moore, a second-round selection by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, has continued to build early chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and also familiarize himself more with the team’s offensive playbook.
Jordan Poyer dodges bullet on scary elbow injury during Bills’ training camp
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer sustained a rather concerning elbow injury during Tuesday’s practice, but luckily for him, the issue doesn’t seem to be significant. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Poyer will be out for a “few weeks” after hyperextending his elbow. Nonetheless, he is expected to be back when the 2022 regular season […] The post Jordan Poyer dodges bullet on scary elbow injury during Bills’ training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray-Call of Duty investigation brings shocking results for Cardinals fans
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals recently made headlines over a controversial clause initially stipulated within his $230.5 million contract. Murray was designated to spend at least four hours per week studying game film, which many saw as a knock on the quarterback and his love for video games. The man loves football, but he also has a love affair with Call of Duty.
Most valuable NFL teams revealed with Dallas Cowboys worth $1.7BN more than closest rivals
DALLAS COWBOYS maintained their status as the most valuable NFL franchise by a huge margin. America's Team are worth a massive $1.7BILLION more than their closest challengers on the list. Values for all 32 teams were released by Sportico over the weekend. Jerry Jones' powerhouse in Texas were valued at...
‘One of his best practices in 3 years’: Jordan Love draws shocking praise from Packers’ Matt LaFleur
While Aaron Rodgers figures to hold the torch as the Packers quarterback for a few more years, it seems that Jordan Love is turning some heads at training camp. The Packers’ former first-round pick and current backup quarterback drew some major praise from head coach Matt LaFleur after Tuesday’s practice. LaFleur was bubbling with excitement […] The post ‘One of his best practices in 3 years’: Jordan Love draws shocking praise from Packers’ Matt LaFleur appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 biggest surprises from Josh McDaniel’s first Raiders depth chart
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready to play the NFL’s first scrimmage game of the ’22 season. This Thursday, the Raiders will be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Canton to kickoff the preseason. While the Silver and Black get ready for their first contest this season, Josh...
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team.
