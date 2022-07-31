Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn

Sweetland Amphitheatre will be one of the coveted stops in the Atlanta Braves World Series Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist Saturday, August 6th. Following their historic World Series Championship season, the Atlanta Braves took the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Fans throughout the area are invited to come take pictures with the trophy and enjoy a festive day Saturday, August 6th, 3-6PM at Sweetland Amphitheatre in downtown LaGrange. The activities for the day include a dizzy bat competition for kids 10 and under, a trivia competition and a drum line exhibition with Troup High School, LaGrange High School, Callaway High School and Heard County High School. The Braves Heavy Hitters will also perform before and after the exhibition. Admission to the Atlanta Braves Trophy Tour is free and open to the community.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO