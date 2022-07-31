Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Allen Flanigan drains the step back three
Allen Flanigan looked like the Allen Flanigan of old in the opener of the Israel trip.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn QB TJ Finley makes history with NIL deal
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has inked a new deal with Amazon fashion, the first of its kind in college football, per On3 Sports NIL. Finley has 26 total pieces of merchandise up on the marketplace, ranging from sweatshirts to cell phone accessories. Items range from $17 to $35 and are available for shipping through Amazon Prime.
WAAY-TV
Auburn baseball announces changes to coaching staff
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball and head coach Butch Thompson announced changes to the coaching staff Monday, including the addition of pitching coach Daron Schoenrock to coincide with the departure of Tim Hudson. "The whole college baseball world recognizes Tim's enhanced legacy as our pitching coach the last three...
Auburn’s T.J. Finley becomes 1st college football player to ink NIL deal with Amazon
T.J. Finley is taking his fashion sense to Amazon. The Auburn quarterback, who is vying for the starting job as the Tigers begin fall camp this week, announced Tuesday afternoon that he has agreed to an NIL partnership with Amazon. Finley is believed to be the first college football player to secure an NIL deal with the corporation, which previously inked an agreement with Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Hudson steps away from Auburn baseball: 'I have loved every minute of it'
AUBURN, Alabam - One of the top baseball players in Auburn history, Tim Hudson led the Tigers to the College World Series as a player in 1997 and was part of the staff the last three seasons under Coach Butch Thompson, helping the team to another trip to Omaha in the past season.
WATCH: Yohan Traore finishes with authority in Israel
Yohan Traore SLAMS it down in Israel.
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
The Auburn football teams get's some much needed lake time after Big Cat weekend
Coach Harsin and his team enjoyed some fun at the lake after Big Cat weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn legend Tim Hudson named new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott
Auburn baseball legend Tim Hudson is taking on a new challenge in the city, being named on Monday the new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. Hudson steps away from his position as volunteer pitching coach at Auburn University and will be united with his son who is a rising senior at Lee-Scott.
thecitymenus.com
Atlanta Braves to Bring World Champions Trophy Tour to Sweetland Amphitheatre
Sweetland Amphitheatre will be one of the coveted stops in the Atlanta Braves World Series Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist Saturday, August 6th. Following their historic World Series Championship season, the Atlanta Braves took the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Fans throughout the area are invited to come take pictures with the trophy and enjoy a festive day Saturday, August 6th, 3-6PM at Sweetland Amphitheatre in downtown LaGrange. The activities for the day include a dizzy bat competition for kids 10 and under, a trivia competition and a drum line exhibition with Troup High School, LaGrange High School, Callaway High School and Heard County High School. The Braves Heavy Hitters will also perform before and after the exhibition. Admission to the Atlanta Braves Trophy Tour is free and open to the community.
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
Alabama kidnapping leads investigators to 2 decomposing bodies, arrest
DADEVILLE, Ala. — A 12-year-old girl found wandering a rural Alabama road alone early Monday led authorities to a gruesome discovery at a nearby mobile home, resulting in at least one arrest. In addition to a first-degree kidnapping count, Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes is also being held on multiple capital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
BET
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student. Despite battling cancer throughout high school, Tatiana Gordon was determined to walk across the graduation stage. No matter how long it took to get out […]
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day at Double Churches Pool
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days aren’t over just yet. In fact, pups in the Chattahoochee Valley have a whole day dedicated to them!. On August 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., all pups are invited to the Double Churches Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer Doggie Swim Day. This end-of-season event offers the perfect opportunity for your dog(s) to play fetch, paddle around in the shallow end or take a plunge off the diving board!
WTVM
Phenix City Interim Superintendent shares top priorities for upcoming school year
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City students will return to the classroom on Thursday. A sense of normalcy is at the top of the list of things Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says he wants out of this year. In Phenix City, mask are not required, but Seldon says...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fitch-Taylor takes stage alone at first forum for Auburn City Council candidates
On Monday evening the Auburn Chamber of Commerce held its Ward 1 forum. Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. were both scheduled to speak, but Dowdell canceled, leaving Fitch-Taylor alone to address the public. “I think everything went good,” Fitch-Taylor said afterward. “I think it was a...
Comments / 0