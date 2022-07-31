ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck, killed by pickup that then hit Fort Worth house; driver fled, police say

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

A woman died early Sunday when she was struck in Fort Worth by a pickup truck whose driver left the scene before police arrived.

After the woman was hit about 2:45 a.m., the pickup struck a house in the 1700 block of Bessie Street, Fort Worth police said.

It was not clear where the woman was in relation to the house when she was struck, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release her name or age. The victim died at a hospital.

The pickup’s driver left the scene before officers arrived, police said. The police did not announce an arrest.

Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers

ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

