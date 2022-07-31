Woman struck, killed by pickup that then hit Fort Worth house; driver fled, police say

A woman died early Sunday when she was struck in Fort Worth by a pickup truck whose driver left the scene before police arrived.

After the woman was hit about 2:45 a.m., the pickup struck a house in the 1700 block of Bessie Street, Fort Worth police said.

It was not clear where the woman was in relation to the house when she was struck, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release her name or age. The victim died at a hospital.

The pickup’s driver left the scene before officers arrived, police said. The police did not announce an arrest.