ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Science Saturday: Buena Vista Museum entertains and engages with robots, tarantulas and more

By PERRY SMITH psmith@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering

(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
Hanford Sentinel

Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch

In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
PORTERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
KGET

BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern River kills out-of-town visitors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Outlets at Tejon to support students, teachers with back-to-school event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free school supplies will be available Saturday at the Outlets at Tejon’s “Back-To-School Bonanza.” Complimentary backpacks, pencils, crayons, color pencils, rulers, folders and more will be stocked at supply stations around the center while supplies last, according to a release. The event starts at 1 p.m. The outlets also will donate […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Buena Vista Museum
Tehechapi News

Natural Sightings: Unperturbed by close proximity

Marsha Farrington took this photo in Stallion Springs recently of a big American Elk bull. “I live on Grouse Drive, and this bull elk was about five feet away from me,” Marsha explained. “Of course, I was on the porch at the time! He just kind of looked at me, and slowly sauntered away. . .”
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

First Sikh Sunday school to open in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sikh community in Bakersfield is opening their first school. Leaders from the San Jose Sikh community school are helping get this one up and running. The Bakersfield Sikh community is opening up its own Sunday school called the Guru Angad Darbar Khalsa School or GADKS for short and registration has already […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Science
Bakersfield Californian

Panama-Buena Vista offering universal transitional kindergarten

The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is the second largest primary school district in Bakersfield, and the third largest school district in Kern County. Established in 1875 with 11 students in makeshift lean-to structures at various locations, PBVUSD now serves more than 18,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades. The number is anticipated to rise with the State of California’s expansion of universal transitional kindergarten.
KGET

East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans

After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Body of swimmer pulled from Kern River at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man reported to have gone missing in the Kern River on Saturday was recovered at Hart Park, the Kern County Park Rangers chief said. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk roads at the river at Hart Park for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern sees 21 days of triple digit heat as thunderstorms ease

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday saw more thunderstorm with some locally heavy rain over the higher elevations. Heading into the start of our week, we'll see less storms and more heat. Monday marks 21 days of triple digit heat in the Valley. That streak may come to an end...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work

Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy