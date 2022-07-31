Science Saturday: Buena Vista Museum entertains and engages with robots, tarantulas and more

www.bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering
(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Hanford Sentinel
Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch
In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
“Oh what a night” Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons has been canceled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were set to perform at Mechanics Bank Theater on August 21, but that show has now been canceled, according to AXS. The original performance date was scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022, but was later postponed to Aug 21, which has now altogether been canceled. The […]
BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Outlets at Tejon to support students, teachers with back-to-school event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free school supplies will be available Saturday at the Outlets at Tejon’s “Back-To-School Bonanza.” Complimentary backpacks, pencils, crayons, color pencils, rulers, folders and more will be stocked at supply stations around the center while supplies last, according to a release. The event starts at 1 p.m. The outlets also will donate […]
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Unperturbed by close proximity
Marsha Farrington took this photo in Stallion Springs recently of a big American Elk bull. “I live on Grouse Drive, and this bull elk was about five feet away from me,” Marsha explained. “Of course, I was on the porch at the time! He just kind of looked at me, and slowly sauntered away. . .”
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
First Sikh Sunday school to open in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sikh community in Bakersfield is opening their first school. Leaders from the San Jose Sikh community school are helping get this one up and running. The Bakersfield Sikh community is opening up its own Sunday school called the Guru Angad Darbar Khalsa School or GADKS for short and registration has already […]
Bakersfield Californian
Panama-Buena Vista offering universal transitional kindergarten
The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is the second largest primary school district in Bakersfield, and the third largest school district in Kern County. Established in 1875 with 11 students in makeshift lean-to structures at various locations, PBVUSD now serves more than 18,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades. The number is anticipated to rise with the State of California’s expansion of universal transitional kindergarten.
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Here’s what Bakersfield residents said they’d do if they hit the jackpot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mega millions lottery saw a winner Friday in Illinois but still stands at a whopping $20 million. An unclaimed winning ticket was sold in Bakersfield in July. The ticket-holder who matched five of the six numbers stands to win $973,668. Another unclaimed winning ticket was sold in San Bernardino also […]
Bakersfield Californian
Go & Do: Just two hours from Bakersfield, visitors enjoy massive trees at Trail of 100 Giants
The 97,581-acre Windy Fire destroyed and damaged giant sequoias and other trees growing in Sequoia National Forest last fall. But a popular interpretive trail about a two-hour drive from Bakersfield reopened in May. It provides a great opportunity to see some of Earth’s largest — and oldest — trees.
Tehechapi News
Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans
After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
Body of swimmer pulled from Kern River at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man reported to have gone missing in the Kern River on Saturday was recovered at Hart Park, the Kern County Park Rangers chief said. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk roads at the river at Hart Park for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern sees 21 days of triple digit heat as thunderstorms ease
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday saw more thunderstorm with some locally heavy rain over the higher elevations. Heading into the start of our week, we'll see less storms and more heat. Monday marks 21 days of triple digit heat in the Valley. That streak may come to an end...
Bakersfield Californian
CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work
Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
