This Horry County restaurant received a low score during health inspections

One Horry County restaurant received a C grade during a recent July inspection due to equipment leaking grease and food being stored on the floor, according to a state health inspection report.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control conducts inspections every month and scores establishments based on their practices.

Jade Hibachi on Graduate Road in Conway scored a 81%, or C, during a follow-up inspection on July 19.

A state inspector recorded the restaurant did not have paper towels readily accessible for employees to dry their hands, according to a report.

Some cooked foods were not properly marked with dates, the report said.

An inspector also found boxes of chicken, bags of onions and cooked carrots in the restaurant’s walk-in cooler. There also were single-service items stored on the ground.

A piece of equipment on the cook line also was leaking grease, according to an inspector.

The restaurants lost points due to dirt and grime on kitchen equipment and different surfaces employees touch. The inspector noted sticky residue on the sink knobs, which transferred onto employees’ hands.

Some of the walls in the restaurant’s storage area had water damage, according to the report. The inspector discovered the walk-in cooler, walls and floors were soiled with grease and dirt.

Calls to Jade Hibachi seeking comment were not answered Sunday afternoon.