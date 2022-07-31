Bull Run returns for third year, to benefit students with school supplies

www.sheltonherald.com
Back-to-school events continue as hundreds of families see relief
After an event-filled weekend for the benefit of school children throughout Laredo, the city showcased the impact of one of its events as more are planned to be held. Next week, the county, commissioner Cindy Liendo and Driscoll plan to host their third-annual Back-to-School Summer Bash at the Ladrillito Activity Center.
Laredo College receives funds to support students from Mexico
Consulado General de México delivered $7,000 to support Mexican students at Laredo College on Tuesday. LC matched the donation as well to help alleviate education expenses for these individuals as part of the IME Becas program from the Instituto de Mexicanos en el Exterior.
MileOne receives recognition from the Texas Economic Development Council
One local business organization just received a major recognition for its outstanding efforts in the local community and its economy. Earlier this week, MileOne received recognition from the Texas Economic Development Council for the 2022 Workforce Excellent Award.
Texas, Webb Co. see bounce back in teen summer workforce
The number of teenage workers (aged 14-18) in Webb County reached its highest level since 2008 in the third quarter of 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. There were 2,202 teens in the workforce between July and September of last year, an increase from 1,513 during the same period in 2020.
Toys R Us returning to Laredo just in time for tax-free weekend
Fans of Toys R Us are in for a big surprise as the pop-up shop version of the store will be officially inaugurated on Saturday. The opening of the new toy store comes just in time for tax-free weekend, which is set to attract many people to the area to check out what the store has to offer. The inaugural event will showcase the new pop-up store and fun activities for both children and adults present.
Most expensive places to rent: Here’s how Laredo compares
Webb County is one of the least affordable places for home ownership in Texas, and the situation may not improve with home prices having a "very low" chance of dropping in the Laredo area within the next year. That said, how affordable is it to rent an apartment in the Laredo area, instead?
Laredo sees 2nd hottest July on record
July 2022 was historically hot for Laredo as it was the second hottest July ever recorded, according to data from NWS Corpus Christi. The average temperature for July was 92.3 degrees, second only to the record of 92.8 degrees set in 1998. This year’s July was also more than six degrees hotter than in 2021, when the average temperature for the month was 86.0 degrees, NWS data shows.
'She was really panicking': Woman who saved life with Heimlich learned it weeks earlier
A Laredo woman who helped save a life last month with the Heimlich maneuver learned how to perform it just weeks prior to the incident. And she's asking for more of these trainings to be taken around the community to help individuals act quickly when necessary. Brenda L. Garcia, a...
One dead in rollover crash on State Highway 359
A 27-year-old male died Saturday night in a rollover accident at the 7400 block of State Highway 359. Laredo Police Department announced Sunday that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a gold/tan 2004 four-door Chevrolet Silverado was involved in a rollover accident on State Highway 359. When officers arrived at the location, they located the truck with extensive damage in the brush on the northside of State Highway 359.
