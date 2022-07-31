www.coloradodaily.com
Colorado Daily
CU women’s hoops slated for Preseason WNIT
The Colorado women’s basketball team will be part of a four-team field that will make up the 28th Preseason WNIT. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Buffaloes will be joined by Jackson State, Louisiana and Texas Tech. This year’s event will be held from Nov. 12-20, with all teams playing a three-game round robin. CU’s first tournament game will be on Nov. 12 when Jackson State visits the CU Events Center.
Colorado Daily
CU notes: Buffs enjoying new offensive playbook
After a dismal 2021 season on offense, Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell overhauled his coaching staff on that side of the ball. He also ditched the old playbook. As the Buffaloes opened preseason camp on Tuesday, Dorrell said the players have adjusted to the new playbook and have so far given positive reviews to the offense being installed by first-year coordinator Mike Sanford and the staff.
Colorado Daily
QB competition heats up as CU Buffs open camp
As he went through the names of the quarterbacks competing on the practice field this fall, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell smiled. “I’ve got more names to call than just a year ago,” he said. “It was Brendon and Drew. But now we have so many more and they’re all really competing hard.”
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs open preseason camp with confidence
On Friday morning, as Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell was preparing for that day’s events at Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles, he felt the need to address the preseason predictions with the two players with him. The day before, the conference released the preseason media poll and it...
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs preseason camp preview
On Tuesday, the Colorado football team opens preseason camp. Over the next month, the Buffaloes will have 25 practices in preparation for the Sept. 2 opener against TCU. Here’s a primer for preseason camp:. Key position battles. 1. Quarterback: Sophomore Brendon Lewis started all 12 games a year ago...
ralphiereport.com
Colorado projected to have four wins in 2022, according to Vegas
The hopes of the Colorado Buffaloes having a breakthrough 2022 football season are bleak, at least according to Vegas oddsmakers. After a record number of players exited via the transfer portal, the Buffs have an uphill battle, as they are projected to win four games this season. CU’s conference championship outlook is near the bottom as well with odds at +25000, which is currently tied for dead-last with Arizona, according to MGMBet.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
CBS4 Anchor Jim Benemann reflects on career, pending retirement
Denver residents will miss Jim Benemann, who has been a fixture in so many living rooms delivering the news from the anchor desk of CBS4 for the past 20 years. His broadcast journalism career – most all of it in Denver – spans almost 45 years. “Jim has...
Colorado Daily
Boulder High teacher Dan Zahner remembered as ‘creative, kind, generous’
Dan Zahner, who was studying to be a pilot, came up with an idea for a Boulder High class where students would build a two-seater sport airplane from a kit this fall. The longtime Boulder High technology teacher expected about a dozen students to sign up for the new class, but instead ended up with close to 60 who registered. Colleague and friend Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman used the class as an example of his strong connections with students and his enthusiasm for trying new, creative projects.
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder now guarantees admission for completing Colorado Community College System degree program
The University of Colorado Boulder has followed in the footsteps of the university’s Colorado Springs and Denver campuses and now guarantees admission to all first-year, first-time students who complete an associates degree through the Colorado Community College System’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program. CCCS started its bachelor’s...
secretdenver.com
In-N-Out Is Taking Over Colorado With Its Next Location Headed To Denver
Is this California? No, but it’s sure looking like it with the fact that the California based burger joint has not one, not two, but six locations in the Centenniel state. Its first location opened in 2020 in Colorado Springs and Aurora, followed by more locations in Lone Tree, Lakewood, and Thornton.
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Denver
Are you trying to find the best Mexican restaurants in Denver, CO? I’ve got you covered. From tacos to enchiladas, Denver has a wide array of Mexican foods, and you can find upscale eateries or local hole-in-the-wall joints. Visit a cantina for fantastic food and drinks, or go to...
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
frontporchne.com
Denver Gun Safety Laws Could Hit a Roadblock
The stream of tragic mass shootings and the rising rates of gun violence have intensified the calls for local lawmakers to pass meaningful gun safety legislation. In May, Denver implemented a concealed carry ordinance to prohibit guns in city buildings and public parks. Designating certain types of locations as sensitive spaces where guns are banned has yielded significant decreases in gun violence in other cities.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Colorado Daily
Amy Lentz: Colorado State University Extension Boulder County: Getting to the ‘root’ of trees
Trees are an important part of Colorado landscapes, especially in our urban centers. However, it’s hard to be a healthy tree in Colorado. Many of the trees we plant are not native to our prairie and mountain ecosystems and must adapt to their new homes with poor soils, low precipitation and just wacky conditions compared to other areas of the United States.
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
