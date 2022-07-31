ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colorado Daily

CU women’s hoops slated for Preseason WNIT

The Colorado women’s basketball team will be part of a four-team field that will make up the 28th Preseason WNIT. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Buffaloes will be joined by Jackson State, Louisiana and Texas Tech. This year’s event will be held from Nov. 12-20, with all teams playing a three-game round robin. CU’s first tournament game will be on Nov. 12 when Jackson State visits the CU Events Center.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

CU notes: Buffs enjoying new offensive playbook

After a dismal 2021 season on offense, Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell overhauled his coaching staff on that side of the ball. He also ditched the old playbook. As the Buffaloes opened preseason camp on Tuesday, Dorrell said the players have adjusted to the new playbook and have so far given positive reviews to the offense being installed by first-year coordinator Mike Sanford and the staff.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

QB competition heats up as CU Buffs open camp

As he went through the names of the quarterbacks competing on the practice field this fall, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell smiled. “I’ve got more names to call than just a year ago,” he said. “It was Brendon and Drew. But now we have so many more and they’re all really competing hard.”
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs open preseason camp with confidence

On Friday morning, as Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell was preparing for that day’s events at Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles, he felt the need to address the preseason predictions with the two players with him. The day before, the conference released the preseason media poll and it...
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs preseason camp preview

On Tuesday, the Colorado football team opens preseason camp. Over the next month, the Buffaloes will have 25 practices in preparation for the Sept. 2 opener against TCU. Here’s a primer for preseason camp:. Key position battles. 1. Quarterback: Sophomore Brendon Lewis started all 12 games a year ago...
BOULDER, CO
ralphiereport.com

Colorado projected to have four wins in 2022, according to Vegas

The hopes of the Colorado Buffaloes having a breakthrough 2022 football season are bleak, at least according to Vegas oddsmakers. After a record number of players exited via the transfer portal, the Buffs have an uphill battle, as they are projected to win four games this season. CU’s conference championship outlook is near the bottom as well with odds at +25000, which is currently tied for dead-last with Arizona, according to MGMBet.
BOULDER, CO
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs

DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder High teacher Dan Zahner remembered as ‘creative, kind, generous’

Dan Zahner, who was studying to be a pilot, came up with an idea for a Boulder High class where students would build a two-seater sport airplane from a kit this fall. The longtime Boulder High technology teacher expected about a dozen students to sign up for the new class, but instead ended up with close to 60 who registered. Colleague and friend Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman used the class as an example of his strong connections with students and his enthusiasm for trying new, creative projects.
BOULDER, CO
secretdenver.com

In-N-Out Is Taking Over Colorado With Its Next Location Headed To Denver

Is this California? No, but it’s sure looking like it with the fact that the California based burger joint has not one, not two, but six locations in the Centenniel state. Its first location opened in 2020 in Colorado Springs and Aurora, followed by more locations in Lone Tree, Lakewood, and Thornton.
DENVER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Denver

Are you trying to find the best Mexican restaurants in Denver, CO? I’ve got you covered. From tacos to enchiladas, Denver has a wide array of Mexican foods, and you can find upscale eateries or local hole-in-the-wall joints. Visit a cantina for fantastic food and drinks, or go to...
DENVER, CO
frontporchne.com

Denver Gun Safety Laws Could Hit a Roadblock

The stream of tragic mass shootings and the rising rates of gun violence have intensified the calls for local lawmakers to pass meaningful gun safety legislation. In May, Denver implemented a concealed carry ordinance to prohibit guns in city buildings and public parks. Designating certain types of locations as sensitive spaces where guns are banned has yielded significant decreases in gun violence in other cities.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
Colorado Daily

Amy Lentz: Colorado State University Extension Boulder County: Getting to the ‘root’ of trees

Trees are an important part of Colorado landscapes, especially in our urban centers. However, it’s hard to be a healthy tree in Colorado. Many of the trees we plant are not native to our prairie and mountain ecosystems and must adapt to their new homes with poor soils, low precipitation and just wacky conditions compared to other areas of the United States.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park

The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park.  Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
DENVER, CO

