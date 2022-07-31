LC to begin recruiting for esports program

Fans of Toys R Us are in for a big surprise as the pop-up shop version of the store will be officially inaugurated on Saturday. The opening of the new toy store comes just in time for tax-free weekend, which is set to attract many people to the area to check out what the store has to offer. The inaugural event will showcase the new pop-up store and fun activities for both children and adults present.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO