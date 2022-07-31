LC to begin recruiting for esports program

www.sheltonherald.com
Laredo College receives funds to support students from Mexico
Consulado General de México delivered $7,000 to support Mexican students at Laredo College on Tuesday. LC matched the donation as well to help alleviate education expenses for these individuals as part of the IME Becas program from the Instituto de Mexicanos en el Exterior.
Back-to-school events continue as hundreds of families see relief
After an event-filled weekend for the benefit of school children throughout Laredo, the city showcased the impact of one of its events as more are planned to be held. Next week, the county, commissioner Cindy Liendo and Driscoll plan to host their third-annual Back-to-School Summer Bash at the Ladrillito Activity Center.
Bull Run returns for third year, to benefit students with school supplies
Registration is now open for the City of Laredo's third-annual Bull Run on Aug. 6. The run is expected to challenge the mettle of locals' and visitors' athleticism and endurance for the simple entry fee of a backpack with school supplies, helping kids get ready locally for their Aug. 10 return to schools.
Laredo businessman to donate 500 pairs of shoes to foster children
One local businessman is about to donate hundreds of pairs of shoes to one of the most vulnerable child populations in the community and surrounding areas. Charlie Clark, the president and CEO of Charlie Clark Automotive Group, announced that he has bought over 150 pairs of shoes for the Foster Angels of South Texas (FAST) Foundation. He will make the official donation to the organization on Tuesday.
Toys R Us returning to Laredo just in time for tax-free weekend
Fans of Toys R Us are in for a big surprise as the pop-up shop version of the store will be officially inaugurated on Saturday. The opening of the new toy store comes just in time for tax-free weekend, which is set to attract many people to the area to check out what the store has to offer. The inaugural event will showcase the new pop-up store and fun activities for both children and adults present.
'She was really panicking': Woman who saved life with Heimlich learned it weeks earlier
A Laredo woman who helped save a life last month with the Heimlich maneuver learned how to perform it just weeks prior to the incident. And she's asking for more of these trainings to be taken around the community to help individuals act quickly when necessary. Brenda L. Garcia, a...
