Police Investigate Suspicious Car Fire

SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined...
SFGate
Sheriff's Office Looking For 4 Suspects In Attempted Burglary
Investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are on the lookout for four men suspected in an attempted robbery Tuesday of a home in the 100 block of Kenmore Way in Woodside. Deputies responded to a 8:50 p.m. report of the crime and found the front door of the...
SFGate
1 Dead, Two Others Wounded In Shootings Monday
OAKLAND (BCN) An Oakland man died and two others were wounded in shootings Monday in Oakland, police said. The slaying occurred just after 11 a.m. Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Ransom Avenue after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to a shooting, according to police. Then...
SFGate
Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
SFGate
Deputies Seek Suspect In Assault
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
SFGate
1 Dead, Several People Injured In Shootings Sunday
OAKLAND (BCN) Sunday was a violent day in Oakland with four shootings including one fatal, police said Monday. Guns rang out in East Oakland, West Oakland and near Oakland Technical High School along Broadway. One person died of at least one gunshot wound following a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m....
SFGate
Man Shot, Killed Just East Of Stockton
A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were working with the county's medical examiner's office to provide a positive identification of the victim. Residents were alerted that South Gillis Road between...
SFGate
Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Attempted Murder In Unprovoked Attack On Homeless Man
SALINAS (BCN) A Salinas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced. Mark Sandoval, 30, also pleaded no contest to personally inflicting great bodily injury on another, using a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of...
'Throwing residents' items away': UC Berkeley police clear out People's Park
Police in riot gear descended on People's Park in Berkeley before sunrise to clear out individuals living in the park.
2 adults, 1 child injured in shooting at Oakland high school
Two adults and one juvenile were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at Oakland Tech High School, officials said.
Oakland’s Hotbird restaurant hit with early morning burglary: 'It is frustrating as a small business owner'
The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
SFGate
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
SFGate
CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern. Litchfield County through 700 PM EDT... At 647 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Wolcott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea...
San Francisco's German store closing after 48 years in Noe Valley
After nearly five decades of selling Ritter Sport bars and lingonberry jam, the one-of-a-kind shop is closing.
Why you can't fool the wrangler before horseback riding in San Francisco
No experience necessary - but they'll know if you're lying.
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
