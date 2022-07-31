ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigate Suspicious Car Fire

 3 days ago
SFGate

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, Two Others Wounded In Shootings Monday

OAKLAND (BCN) An Oakland man died and two others were wounded in shootings Monday in Oakland, police said. The slaying occurred just after 11 a.m. Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Ransom Avenue after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to a shooting, according to police. Then...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Deputies Seek Suspect In Assault

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, Several People Injured In Shootings Sunday

OAKLAND (BCN) Sunday was a violent day in Oakland with four shootings including one fatal, police said Monday. Guns rang out in East Oakland, West Oakland and near Oakland Technical High School along Broadway. One person died of at least one gunshot wound following a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m....
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Shot, Killed Just East Of Stockton

A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were working with the county's medical examiner's office to provide a positive identification of the victim. Residents were alerted that South Gillis Road between...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

SFGate

The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli

Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu.  “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

