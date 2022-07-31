'Super-Pets' tops North American box office with $23M

July 31 (UPI) -- Animated Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart comedy, DC League of Super-Pets, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23 million in receipts this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Nope with $18.5 million, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder at No. 3 with $13.1 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 4 with $10.9 million and Top Gun: Maverick at No. 5 with $8.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are where the Crawdads Sing at No. 6 with $8.2 million, Elvis at No. 7 with $5.8 million, The Black Phone at No. 8 with $2.5 million, Jurassic World Dominion at No. 9 is $2.1 million and Vengeance at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies racked up about $93.3 million, compared with last weekend's box-office take of about $124 million when Nopewas at the top of the heap with $44 million.