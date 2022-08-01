ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven Man Arrested After Fatally Shooting His Father Multiple Times

The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was on the scene of a domestic-related homicide in southeast Winter Haven Sunday morning.

Just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday, PCSO received two 911 calls about the incident: one call from a neighbor who called to report that the suspect was shooting a gun in the garage — while that caller was on the line with the dispatcher he reported seeing the victim deceased in the garage, and one call from the suspect stating he had shot his father and that the man was dead.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Christopher Raemisch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIeac_0gzkUN0D00 21-year-old Klye Raemisch

According to an affidavit, when deputies arrived, they located the suspect, Kyle Raemisch, and detained him. Multiple deputies entered the residence through the open garage door and saw the victim lying on the garage floor, obviously deceased.

Law enforcement conducted a safety sweep of the residence to ensure no other victims were present. Located on a shelf directly across from the inside garage door was a black, Sig Sauer (9MM) semi-automatic handgun.

According to the report, 14 spent shell casings were on the floor of the garage, and one shell casing was in the foyer directly in front of the garage door. In total, fifteen (15) spent shell casings were located at the scene.

“Located on the garage floor, the decedent was lying on his side with apparent gunshot wounds throughout his body,” said PCSO.

On the south end of the garage were two (2) apparent bullet holes in a garage door. Next to the door was a surfboard with apparent entry bullet holes. Both the door and the surfboard were directly behind the decedent’s body.

When asked why he shot his father, Raemisch told the 911 operator, “Because of the money.” The suspect stated he has been held hostage for far too long. When asked how many times he shot the man Raemisch stated “Too many times.”

PCSO deputies arrested 21-year-old Klye Raemisch of Winter Haven and he has been booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with first-degree murder, a capital felony.

