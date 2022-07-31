New Orleans Museums Offer Free Admission In August
There is so much to do in New Orleans and since we are just a little drive away from the city you may want to take advantage of this opportunity.
August is "New Orleans Museum Month" and there are several New Orleans museums that will offer free admission this month. The list of participating museums is amazing and will surely give everybody something to do on the weekends.
What is New Orleans Museum Month?
NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM MONTH is a collaboration between museums of all sizes across the greater New Orleans area. It offers museum members the opportunity to visit all participating institutions, FREE OF CHARGE, using their current membership throughout the month of August.
To participate in New Orleans Museum Month one must already be a member of one of the museums that are participating in the event this year. If you are interested in joining a museum you can visit the museum’s website or go to the New Orleans Museum Month’s website.
The free entrance to participating museums during the month is limited to two per membership, regardless of membership type (including group or family memberships).
Check out the museums that are participating this year:
Ashe Cultural Arts Center
Back Street Cultural Museum
Beauregard-Keyes Historic House and Gardens
Contemporary Arts Center
Gallier House
Hermann-Grima House
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Longue Vue House and Gardens
Louisiana Children's Museum
Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience
The National World War II Museum
New Orleans African American Museum
New Orleans Jazz Museum
New Orleans Museum of Art
New Orleans Pharmacy Museum
Newcomb Art Museum
Ogden Museum of Southern Art
Pitot House
Sazerac House
Studio Be
