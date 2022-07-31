ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Olympian

A house, outbuilding and 20 vehicles damaged by fire in Rochester Saturday

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 5 days ago

A house, an outbuilding and 20 vehicles were damaged by fire late Saturday afternoon in south Thurston County, according to a West Thurston Fire social media post.

In all, 32 fire units and a state Department of Natural Resources’ helicopter were dispatched to the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the post .

About 5:20 p.m. Saturday, fire crews received a call about a structure fire at 195th Avenue Southwest at Pecan Street in Rochester.

The blaze expanded beyond the structure and burned more than an acre of land. The fire at one point threatened 35 structures and 30 vehicles, according to the post.

“Lots of smoke to continue for next couple days,” West Thurston Fire officials said in the post.

Olympia, WA
