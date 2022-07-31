Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots

hudsonvalleypost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen Walters
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
One of the “World’s Best Gardens” Tucked Away in Millbrook, NY
The Hudson Valley has beautiful views all year round. The best time to plan a road trip through the counties would be in the summer months. There's so much to see from historical sites, breathtaking gardens, and green, rolling hills. On this mini road trip, there are also unique places to stop along the way as well.
1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership
Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Legendary Italian restaurant in Middletown to close after 71 years
Seventy-one years ago, Antonio "Tony" Boffa, and his wife Antoinette set up a small Italian restaurant on Railroad Avenue in Middletown, having nothing but "two tables and two nickels to rub together," said their daughter Donna Boffa Mabee. Antoinette ran the restaurant while Tony was in the kitchen, preparing home-cooked...
Orange County Fair's Dog-Riding Monkey Attraction Denounced By Town Of Wallkill Supervisor
For over a century, families have flocked to a popular summertime event in the Hudson Valley, enjoying its thrilling rides, delicious food, and live music. But come next year, the Orange County Fair in Middletown may have one less attraction if a neighboring town has its way. Just days before...
Wappingers Restaurant May Be First to Offer Pumpkin Spice
What do you think about pumpkin spice? Some people absolutely love it and others think it is everything nice but only during certain months of the year. Pumpkin spice has come out to play early at this bar and they are proud of it despite the heat outside and from people who believe it is too early.
RELATED PEOPLE
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Useful: 4 Places for the Best Shrimp & Grits in the Hudson Valley
As you go around the Hudson Valley, you start having a craving for something, what do you do? Do you ask your friends? Do you look online to find who 'has the best?' With the price of everything increasing, and your needing to make sure that you get what you pay for doing a bit of research in advance does pay off.
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate National Night Out in the Hudson Valley
Tonight is National Night Out. What is National Night Out? According to the website, National Night Out “Enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community”. Sounds like a great concept, doesn’t it? And tonight happens to be National Night Out 2022. If you live here in the Hudson Valley, there are a couple of places to celebrate National Night Out.
Kingston Resident Embarks on ‘Freedom Ride’ With Goal of Aiding Working Class Communities
A Kingston, NY resident is hitting the road on what is being called 'a solo freedom ride - around the nation in 90 days,' via motorcycle, in search of tools that inspire and fuel collective liberation. August 1st marked the departure date for the Freedom Ride, that will run through November 1st. This is Ethan Scott Barnett's story.
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine
There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
What’s Still Allowed? Burn Bans Back in Hudson Valley
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
Drink Your Way Through Mead Fest This Weekend in Fishkill, NY
HV Mead Fest 2022 will take place this Saturday, Aug. 6 in Fishkill. Mead lovers rejoice this weekend! If you aren't familiar, Mead (or honey wine) is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water and sometimes with added ingredients such as fruits, spices, grains or hops. It's one of the world's oldest fermented beverages with an alcoholic content ranging from about 3.5% ABV to more than 20%. The defining characteristic of Mead is that the majority of the beverage's fermentable sugar is derived from honey.
$20,000 Winning Ticket Sold at Local Stewart’s Shop
Check your tickets because someone in the Poughkeepsie area just hit it big. On Friday night one Mega Millions ticket winner became a billionaire, winning the second-largest jackpot of all time at $1.28 billion. Unfortunately, that winning ticket was not purchased anywhere near the Hudson Valley. The ticket came from a Speedway gas station just outside of Chicago.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0