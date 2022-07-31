Vail Dance Festival opens on high note

www.vaildaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rodeo, dance, art shows, silent disco and uphill races: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/29/22
Since 1939, Eagle County has celebrated its western heritage by hosting a rodeo to showcase the skills used on the ranch. This Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event has grown throughout the decades and brings in talent from all over, and that talent includes not only the cowboys and cowgirls but also the stock featured in the rodeo. The bucking animals are brought in by Cervi Championship Rodeo out of Greeley.
Vail Symposium celebrates ‘Valley Curtain’ 50th anniversary, reveals original idea for Aspen location
“Valley Curtain” was first planned for the Aspen area, and a drawing from that iteration of the project – which was only recently unearthed from the Christo and Jeanne-Claude collection – will be on display there in August. This and other interesting details related to Christo and...
Vail Performing Arts Academy presents Matilda JR.
IF YOU GO... What: VPAA presents "Matilda JR." When: Saturday, July 30th - 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances with A leads; Sunday, July 3st - 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances with B leads Where: Battle Mountain High School More info: vpaa.org Rebellion is nigh in Vail Performing Arts Academy’s (VPAA) summer musical, “Matilda JR.,” a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.
Walking in Mahler’s footsteps
The New York Philharmonic has opened its return to the Vail Valley with a focus on the works of Gustav Mahler, an Austrian composer from the late 19th and early 20th century known for channeling the sound of nature into his symphonies. Mahler spent his summers in the Austrian Alps,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet Vail Mountain School’s new head of school
When you enter Vail Mountain School, one of the first things you’re confronted with is the all-glass office of its head of school. Front and center, the transparent office represents the forthright, exploratory and collaborative nature with which new Head of School Steve Bileca wishes to run the school.
Meaningful steps: Vail Dance Festival brings displaced Ukrainian ballerinas to Vail
An aching to help. It’s what pushed Heather Watts to dial the unfamiliar number, unsure of what was on the other end. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Watts, like so many others, found herself glued to coverage of the war. The famed ballerina who had starred for the New York City Ballet, performing all over the globe, was left wondering what she could do in her sphere beyond donating to aid organizations.
This Week at the Bookworm: The Art of Carrie Fell
IF YOU GO: What: The Art of Carrie Fell with Carrie Fell When: Saturday August 6, 12 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com If you have visited any art galleries in Vail or Beaver Creek, you have most likely seen the vibrant and modern representations of traditional Western icons from the highly celebrated Denver native Carrie Fell. Luckily, Fell has published a book that includes a vast collection of her work from the last three decades, so you can bring a sizable amount of her fresh reinterpretations of the West into your home.
2022 Vail Recreation District fall youth soccer programs open for registration
Registration is underway for 2022 Vail Recreation District fall soccer programs, beginning this September. Participants engage in soccer-related challenges, practice footwork and agility, learn teamwork skills and play in soccer matches — all the while having fun. The Vail Recreation District is also seeking volunteer coaches and referees for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vail Village parking garage receives new art installations
Four new art sculptures have been installed in Vail Village this summer, thanks to a generous donation from local art collectors Kent and Vicki Logan. Each of the sculptures has been hand-selected by the Logans from their extensive private art collection, which specializes in contemporary works by modern artists. The...
Topher Straus returns for closing of ‘The Parks’ exhibition
Following a successful month-long run, Colorado artist Topher Straus returns to Vail. He’ll be at Vail International Gallery Saturday from 3-6 p.m. for a celebratory closing party for his solo exhibition “The Parks.”. Straus’ exhibition “The Parks” is, to date, the largest solo exhibition of his work ever...
SpeakUp ReachOut to hold August auditions for ‘This Is My Brave’
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are hosting auditions for “This is My Brave – The Show” on Aug. 22 and 27. The...
Special summer dinners in the Vail Valley offer memorable — and delicious — experiences
When’s the last time you had a chance to indulge in all-you-can-eat lobster, in the heart of the mountains? Last Wednesday, guests donned their plastic lobster bibs and helped themselves to a seafood buffet, filled with freshly-flown-in whole lobsters, salmon, shrimp, clams and oysters, accompanied by corn on the cob, build-your-own salad and Palisade peach cobbler dessert in a jar. It was all part of the Summer Series at the Leonora, which hosts weekly Wednesday all-you-can-eat outdoor buffets through Aug. 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time machine: 50 years ago, Stewart Udall is keynote speaker at Vail Symposium
The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera was sold to a Baltimore-based group. “They plan to transform the Lodge into a high-end health/wellness and addiction treatment center,” the Vail Daily reported. “When they’re done, they will have spent $136 million to convert the hotel, staff and operate their facility.”
Meet Your Musician: Babaux and the Peacemakers
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Revisiting ‘Valley Curtain,’ the massive art installation that went up 50 years ago near Rifle
Imagine driving along the highway in August of 1972 and seeing 4.5 acres of fabric strung across the valley from peak to peak. The orange material created a contrast between the blue skies above and the landscape below and was an odd sight for drivers. That was the scene created...
5 shows, specials to see Tig Notaro ahead of the comedian’s debut in Beaver Creek on Aug. 2
When: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m. Tig Notaro’s masterful style of storytelling and stand-up comedy is entirely her own, making her a favorite of her peers like Conan O’Brien, Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Colbert, Sarah Silverman and so many others. Even if you don’t recognize the name Tig Notaro, you’ve surely come across some of her work as a stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor and actress known for her deadpan comedy.
Haims: When you exercise, and how long, is vitally important
With little doubt, exercise plays a fundamental role in enhancing one’s health. However, new research indicates that duration and time of day may have profound effects on mortality. Look around our mountain communities and you will see the propensity of people who take part in daily physical activities. However,...
Fundraiser in memory of Vail area local Brandon Merritt raises over $200,000 for people with neurofibromatosis
The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation raised over $200,000 at its inaugural Eagle County fundraising event held at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on July 25, generating financial support and awareness for people with neurofibromatosis. Merritt was eight months old when he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, commonly known as NF, a genetic...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0