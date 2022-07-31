The Dollar Loan Center looks to collect school supplies during first annual summer event

news3lv.com
news3lv.com
Shade Tree calls on community for food donations amid decline due to inflation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As inflation raises prices at the grocery store, a local nonprofit says it's seen a drop in food donations. The Shade Tree helps women and children in crisis by giving them safe shelter 24 hours a day. But now, inflation appears to be threatening its...
news3lv.com
Red Rock Search & Rescue accepting volunteers applications ahead of fall season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Search and Rescue team is looking to recruit volunteers as the fall hiking season approaches. The organization comprises volunteers who help find missing loved ones and injured hikers throughout Red Rock Canyon. They also assist agencies with cold cases to bring answers to families who have lost someone.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas schools superintendent talks return to class, community concerns, his future
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In less than a week students will be entering our Clark County public schools for the start of a new year. Tuesday, Crisis in the Classroom investigative reporter Tiffany Lane spoke with the district's head boss Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara about the issues important to you.
news3lv.com
City council considers turning Cashman Center into medical campus during upcoming meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cashman Center was one of several mass testing sites during the height of the pandemic. Now, city officials are thinking about turning it into a medical campus. That's according to Wednesday's city council agenda. MORE ON NEWS 3 | City of Las Vegas teases plan...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter for women, children asking community for food donations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter for women and children is asking the community for food donations to benefit its clients. According to a news release, amid rising food costs, the Shade Tree is experiencing a decline in needed food donations. As a result, the shelter is...
963kklz.com
Old Navy Announces ‘Price’ Freeze On Back To School Clothes
Old Navy is implementing a “price” freeze on back to school clothes for kids that Moms and Dads should be excited about. This “price” freeze will run through the end of September and with school starting in just a couple of weeks, you might want to take advantage of it now!
Las Vegas Weekly
Life Is Beautiful unveils diverse culinary program for fall Las Vegas festival
The Life Is Beautiful festival, returning to Downtown Las Vegas September 16-18, has announced this year’s culinary lineup of more than 70 chefs, bartenders, restaurants, food trucks and more set to participate in the fall event. The homegrown festival might be best known for its musical headliners, but it...
New CCSD teachers prepare for upcoming school year through onboarding process
The start of a new school year is less than a week away for Clark County School District teachers and students.
Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
Two new schools open in Downtown Las Vegas
The schools will provide specialized education for children with limited English and job training for construction technology and advanced manufacturing.
Fox5 KVVU
Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share a warning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get your alarm clocks ready: several Clark County schools are preparing for big changes to their bell schedules this upcoming school year, and with one week until classes start, experts encourage parents to get their students acclimated now to their new sleep schedule. Clark County...
New non-traditional CCSD high school opens near north end of Las Vegas Strip
Clark County School District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on the grounds of the school district's latest high school to open this year.
news3lv.com
Life is Beautiful announces culinary lineup ahead of 2022 festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful has announced its culinary lineup as the 2022 festival approaches. The lineup features chefs, mixologists, and culinary experts from across the city celebrating the diverse food and beverage scene in Las Vegas. “We are really proud to be able to showcase and...
963kklz.com
Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas
The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
Fox5 KVVU
Boyd Gaming holding job fair to fill over 150 positions Aug. 16
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boyd Gaming is hosting an in-person hiring event on Aug. 16 as the company looks to fill over 150 positions. According to a news release, the company is looking to hire for positions across multiple departments and properties, including California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to consider redevelopment of Cashman Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From sports to science, the City of Las Vegas is considering redeveloping Cashman Center. City Council will discuss using the space as mixed-used medical campus that would include non-profits ran by Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation and Project Anchor. The proposed development agreement is with Tru Development, LLC.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people are donating plasma to cover costs, new donors can receive $100 per donation. Grifols operates a network of plasma donation centers. One of their newest locations is Biomat USA Plasma Center off Tropicana in Las Vegas. Center Manager, Janay Thomas, says when the...
news3lv.com
Parents share concerns ahead of school year, what CCSD is doing about it
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One week from Monday, students across our Clark County public schools will step back into the classroom. Over the last year, Crisis in the Classroom has spoken with district families about the issues impacting local students. And in a recent Facebook post, News 3 asked...
news3lv.com
Henderson converting and removing park grass in effort to control water usage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Henderson is converting grass at twelve parks this summer in compliance with AB 356, which will make watering non-essential and non-recreational grass illegal at the end of 2026. The conversion process takes a few months, during which the grass is allowed to...
cdcgamingreports.com
Southern Nevada Casino Collectibles Club announces first souvenirs show
The largest private collection of casino chips is among the items slated to be displayed at the Southern Nevada Casino Collectibles Club’s debut casino souvenirs show. Scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at the Gold Coast Casino in Las Vegas, the event will feature more than 30 dealers displaying vintage Vegas items and memorabilia.
